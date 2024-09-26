Beloved Holiday Store In The Woodlands Is Returning — Brookwood Brings Its Unique Gifts and Mission Back to Hughes Landing

The Brookwood store is located across from Whole Foods in Hughes Landing.(Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Stone castings by Brookwood citizens come in many shapes and sizes with holiday patterns. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Citizens of Brookwood have crafted candles as part of the shop's offerings. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jewelry made by Brookwood citizens is featured at the shop. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Salad dressings, used at the cafe in Brookshire, are for sale in the pop-up. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

While most products are created by Brookwood citizens, a limited number of holiday goods are brought in for sale. (Photo courtesy of Brookwood)

The Brookwood holiday store is a great place to get in the spirit and shop for a great cause. Texas-themed gifts, food items and crafts are just some of the items for sale. (Photo courtesy of Brookwood)

Brookwood’s annual holiday store is set to return to Hughes Landing in The Woodlands on October 1, offering a curated selection of handcrafted gifts and festive decor, including their iconic poinsettias. Brookwood residents — adults with special needs — create many of the items sold. Howard Hughes Corporation donates the storefront each year through its philanthropic initiative HHCares, which supports more than 180 local causes and local nonprofits in the Greater Houston area.

“We are pleased to donate the use of this storefront space to Brookwood, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering adults with special needs,” Howard Hughes leasing manager Marissa Moreau says. “The store offers unique gifts that are perfect for the holiday season. We invite you to share our giving spirit by visiting the store.”

Brookwood is a residential and vocational community for adults with disabilities providing them with opportunities for work, social interaction and personal growth. Additionally, Brookwood operates day programs throughout the Houston area. This marks the fourth year it will have a holiday store in The Woodlands.

Brookwood’s Mission Shines in This Holiday Store

The Brookwood holiday store will feature a variety of products made by Brookwood residents, including ceramics, candles and Christmas décor. New this year are four salsas along with an expanded line of jams and jellies. The store will also carry fudge, a fresh addition to Brookwood’s product offerings. Many of the items, like tea towels and Christmas cards, feature screen printing or embroidery done in the Woodlands. Citizens participating in Brookwood’s day program at The Woodlands United Methodist Church crafted the embroidery work.

“It makes the citizens proud knowing their creations are sold nearby,” Brookwood retail operations manager Robin Shope says. She also notes that the gold seal and the artisan’s initials easily identify a Brookwood product.

Brookwood’s poinsettias are another highlight. Brookwood’s residents grow all 55,000 plants in campus greenhouses, nurturing them for months to ensure they are ready for holiday sales. A limited number of poinsettias will be available starting the week of Thanksgiving, with pre-order options offered at The Woodlands store.

Working at Brookwood teaches valuable skills, from independence to problem solving. Residents work with more than 100 other residents and engage with the public frequently. It offers a sense of purpose.

Dale McTaggart, a parent of a Brookwood resident, has seen how the community’s helped her son grow firsthand.

“Being at Brookwood helped him blossom by exposing him to different interests and personalities,” McTaggart says. “It helped him experience a world that is bigger than he has ever known. As a parent, it’s a blessing to find a place that gives your child purpose and a supportive environment.”

Brookwood emphasizes collaboration, ensuring everyone plays an important role. “Everyone has their own strengths and interests. We make sure they have a space to succeed and shine,” Shope says.

All proceeds from the holiday store in The Woodlands benefits Brookwood’s mission to support adults with special needs.

“When people are introduced to Brookwood, they are amazed by the citizens’ accomplishments,” Shope says. “They make items that I would not be able to create.”

The Brookwood Store is located at One Lakes Edge, Suite E200, near the Whole Foods at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands. It will be open October 1 through December 23, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm.