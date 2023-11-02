Citizens of Brookwood pour candles as part of their day. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The Brookwood store is located across from Whole Foods in Hughes Landing. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Citizens of Brookwood pour candles as part of their day. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Salad dressings, used in the cafe at in Brookshire, are for sale in the pop-up. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jewelry made by Brookwood citizens is featured at the shop. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Brookwood store is located across from Whole Foods in Hughes Landing.(Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Stonecastings by citizens of Brookwood come in many shapes and sizes with holiday patterns. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Fashion / Shopping

Beloved Holiday Pop-Up Store Brings Unique Shopping to Hughes Landing — Brookwood Returns With More Special Gifts

A New Tradition In The Woodlands Reaches Year Three

BY // 11.02.23
photography Laura Landsbaum
Citizens of Brookwood pour candles as part of their day. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Salad dressings, used in the cafe at in Brookshire, are for sale in the pop-up. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jewelry made by Brookwood citizens is featured at the shop. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Brookwood store is located across from Whole Foods in Hughes Landing.(Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Brookwood holiday pop-up store is now open in Hughes Landing in The Woodlands, offering a variety of handcrafted items and seasonal gifts created by citizens of the Brookwood Community. Based in Brookshire on 500 acres, Brookwood provides meaning and purpose to 230 adults, who they call citizens, through their entrepreneurial programs for adults with disabilities.

“Our goal is to create a paradigm shift,” says Ashtyn Hooper, the new Brookwood store’s retail manager. “We want people to know our citizens are talented individuals.”

Throughout the year, Brookwood’s citizens create jewelry, candles and stone castings at a variety of locations in the Houston area. One of the citizens, Stacy, says her jobs are “pouring candles, embroidering towels and making bracelets.” While the Brookshire location is the largest at 12,000 square feet and has residential citizens, day programs are also sprinkled throughout the township. In The Woodlands, the satellite work program is located at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.

“Our busiest season is the holidays,” Hooper says. “We do more than 50,000 poinsettias and we sell out every single one.  Throughout the year, our citizens do everything from putting soil in pots to watering —  every step.”

This is the third year for Brookwood to have its own holiday pop-up store in The Woodlands.

“We are honored to support the incredible work that The Brookwood Community does to support adults with disabilities,” Howard Hughes’ president of the Houston region Jim Carman tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Through our social and philanthropic initiative, HHCares, we are able to make a positive impact within our communities and inspire others to do the same.

“We encourage everyone to visit the Brookwood store in Hughes Landing and learn more about their organization’s impact.”

HHCares is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s company-wide social responsibility program, established to leave a positive footprint, complementing the corporation’s sustainability and environmental practices.

The pop-up Brookwood Store can be found at 1950 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite E200, across from the Whole Foods grocery store. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm, now until December. 23.

Anyone who has a family member who is 21-plus who might be interested in being a part of the Woodlands Day Work Program can visit the website for more information too.

