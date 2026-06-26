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Bulgari to Debut Only Standalone Boutique in Dallas, deBoulle Transforms, and More Buzzy Local Retail News

A Look Inside Three New Jewels in the Dallas Crown

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Bulgari Secret Garden High Jewelry Necklace with rare 26.65-carat pink-orange Padparadscha sapphire capturing the poetic glow of Rome's hidden gardens

Bulgari Secret Garden High Jewelry Necklace with rare 26.65-carat pink-orange Padparadscha sapphire capturing the poetic glow of Rome’s hidden gardens

Serpenti Tubogas 18 kt gold and steel watch with diamond-set bezel and mother-of-pearl dial, $15,900

Serpenti Tubogas 18 kt gold and steel watch with diamond-set bezel and mother-of-pearl dial, $15,900

Serpenti sculpural snakehead minaudière reimagines a Bulgari icon as an objet.

Serpenti sculpural snakehead minaudière reimagines a Bulgari icon as an objet.

Bulgari Aluminum Chronograph 41 mm watch with blue rubber bezel and bracelet, $5,450

Bulgari Aluminum Chronograph 41 mm watch with blue rubber bezel and bracelet, $5,450

Serpenti Imperial Heart High Jewelry necklace with an historic Galconda 30.75-carat diamond

Serpenti Imperial Heart High Jewelry necklace with an historic Galconda 30.75-carat diamond

Diva's Dream from the Bulgari Icons Minaudière Collection is inspired by Roman mosaics

Diva’s Dream from the Bulgari Icons Minaudière Collection is inspired by Roman mosaics

Serpenti Spira High Jewelry Cuff with rare 5.08-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow pear-cut diamond among the coils

Serpenti Spira High Jewelry Cuff with rare 5.08-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow pear-cut diamond among the coils

B.zero1 Rock two-band ring in 18 kt gold with studded pave and spiral diamonds, $13,000

B.zero1 Rock two-band ring in 18 kt gold with studded pave and spiral diamonds, $13,000

Serpenti Forever Day-to-Night shoulder bag in Smeraldo Prezioso leather with violet amethyst nappa leather lining, and snakehead closure in enamel and brass with onyx eyes, $3,500

Serpenti Forever Day-to-Night shoulder bag in Smeraldo Prezioso leather with violet amethyst nappa leather lining, and snakehead closure in enamel and brass with onyx eyes, $3,500

Monete Minaudière draws from ancient Roman coins

Monete Minaudière draws from ancient Roman coins

There’s a barricade in front of the former Alexander McQueen space in Dallas’ Highland Park Village, announcing that Bulgari will join the roster this fall, slated for a November opening.

The iconic Italian jeweler, which was founded by Sotirio Bulgari in 1884, recently celebrated 140 years of craftsmanship. Expanding culture and philanthropy, Fondazione Bulgari was established in Rome in 2024 as an independent organization that seeks to foster and expand the maison’s social commitments. The Bulgari universe will be available at the new boutique (the first standalone store in Dallas) — jewelry, watches, accessories, and fragrance.

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Rendering of the landmark transformation of deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry flagship with rooftop terrace

Rendering of the landmark transformation of deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry flagship with rooftop terrace

A rendering of store the transformation showing the two-story Patek Philippe boutique

A rendering of store the transformation showing the two-story Patek Philippe boutique

Nick & Emma Boulle, Karen & Denis Boulle

Nick & Emma Boulle, Karen & Denis Boulle

Rendering of the renovated deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry flagship

Rendering of the renovated deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry flagship

Rendering of the renovated deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry flagship

Rendering of the renovated deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry flagship

Rendering of the renovated deBoulle Diamonds & Jewelry flagship

Rendering of the renovated deBoulle Diamonds & Jewelry flagship

DeJewels News

For more than four decades, deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry has been a beloved purveyor of all things to adorn the wrist, ears, and decolletage. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Preston Road flagship, Denis and Karen Boulle, along with Nick and Emma Boulle, plan a landmark transformation designed by architect Omniplan, with renovations starting this year and concluding in 2028.

Look for a reimagined exterior clad in Spanish limestone, rooftop terrace with private lounges, elevated salons, designer galleries, private consultation spaces, and, for discerning horologists, a dedicated two-story Patek Philippe destination. And we’re happy to report that the boutique will remain open throughout construction.

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A rendering of the new Knox location of Bachendorf's opening winter 2026 (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

A rendering of the new Knox location of Bachendorf’s opening winter 2026 (Courtesy of Bachendorf’s)

A rendering of the interior of the new Knox location of Bachendorf's (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

A rendering of the interior of the new Knox location of Bachendorf’s (Courtesy of Bachendorf’s)

A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy of Bachendorf’s)

Bachendorf’s x Five

Bachendorf’s will open its fifth store this winter at the Knox Street mixed-use development designed by Droese Raney Architecture in partnership with Bachendorf’s. Spanning 2,200 square feet with natural stone and wood, bronze details, and a full-service bar for entertaining. Rotating residencies will offer rare designs and collections. Learn more in our exclusive story about the new location here.

The Long Goodbye

It’s official — Neiman Marcus Downtown closes for good on Wednesday, September 30.

It had a stellar run (opening in 1914) and was given an additional nine months. Remember last year when they announced it would be closing and the subsequent uproar and then nothing happened to bring new life? Well, time for round two of goodbyes. Make your reservation for one last lunch at the iconic Zodiac Room and enjoy that chicken consommé and popover with strawberry butter.

Village Voice

On a recent visit to Highland Park Village, I caught Taylor Sheridan’s team filming scenes for his wildly popular series Frisco King. I popped into The Conservatory for lunch at the Teak Room, where Brian Bolke’s team has launched their summer menu. Well, I guess I’m seasonal, because the Billy Spritzer made the final cut. That’s my signature combination of Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water, mint, lemon, and lime.

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Interior of the new Jimmy Choo at NorthPark Center, inspired by its New York City Madison Avenue boutique

Interior of the new Jimmy Choo at NorthPark Center, inspired by its New York City Madison Avenue boutique

Interior of the new Jimmy Choo boutique at NorthPark Center

Interior of the new Jimmy Choo boutique at NorthPark Center

The new Jimmy Choo Dallas in NorthPark Center

The new Jimmy Choo Dallas in NorthPark Center

More Dallas Retail Buzz

Hadleigh’s is moving from its longtime HPV location to a 3,000-square-foot flagship in Preston Center this fall. Founders Ed and Gable Shaikh have named it House of Hadleigh’s, and it will bring together all the brands in one space: Hadleigh’s Men’s and Women’s, Hadleigh’s Bespoke, Hadleigh’s Home, and Hadleigh’s Field Shop.

Over at NorthPark Center, Jimmy Choo has opened a new store, inspired by its New York City Madison Avenue boutique. For your purchasing pleasure, you’ll find Summer 2026 women’s and men’s collections, as well as eyewear, soft accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, and fragrance. Be sure to utilize the bespoke made-to-order services to design your own one-of-a-kind shoe or bag.

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