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French Fashion Favorite Sézane Opens Today at NorthPark Center — Say Bonjour, Dallas!

L’Appartement Sézane Dallas Brings the Brand's Parisian Flair to the Big D

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Photography Sézane

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Perennial Cool Girl brand (and French fashion favorite) Sézane now officially resides in Dallas, y'all. (Photo by Sézane)

Perennial Cool Girl brand (and French fashion favorite) Sézane now officially resides in Dallas, y'all. (Photo by Sézane)

As the name promises, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas feels like stepping into an effortlessly chic Parisian single gal's world. (Photo by Sézane)

As the name promises, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas feels like stepping into an effortlessly chic Parisian single gal's world. (Photo by Sézane)

NorthPark Center's newest tenant, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas, officially opens its doors today, Friday, June 26. (Photo by Sézane)

NorthPark Center's newest tenant, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas, officially opens its doors today, Friday, June 26. (Photo by Sézane)

Open through 2027, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas presents the latest read-to-wear collections, accessories, seasonal pieces, and limited-edition Dallas merchandise. (Photo by Sézane)

Open through 2027, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas presents the latest read-to-wear collections, accessories, seasonal pieces, and limited-edition Dallas merchandise. (Photo by Sézane)

“Howdy” and “Bonjour,” two sides of the same coin.

Perennial Cool Girl brand (and French fashion favorite) Sézane now officially resides in Dallas, y’all.

NorthPark Center’s newest tenant, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas, officially opens its doors today, after quietly welcoming influencers and top clients on Wednesday and Thursday.

Within minutes of Wednesday night’s media and influencer party, I saw a freshly minted employee vacuuming up the shards of a broken champagne flute. Like christening a new ship, isn’t that how you officially break in a new store?

Sézane isn’t new to the Lone Star State, though; it opened a pop-up boutique on South Congress (where else?) in Austin in 2024. With the NorthPark location, Sézane brings its inherent Parisian je ne sais quoi to Dallas’ bustling retail scene.

20260624_SEZANE_STORE_DALLAS_PREVIEW_SHOT1_WINDOW-1 (Photo by Sézane)
NorthPark Center’s newest tenant, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas, officially opens its doors today, Friday, June 26. (Photo by Sézane)

“Dallas has been one of our most important, vocal, and supportive communities for years,” says founder Morgane Sézalory. “We’ve long hoped to deepen that connection and create a place to meet our customers in real life. NorthPark offers a setting that reflects the city’s energy and creativity, and we’re so proud to continue building our presence here.”

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Open through 2027, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas presents the latest read-to-wear collections, accessories, seasonal pieces, and limited-edition Dallas merchandise, including a saturated yellow tote that reads “Dallas” on one side and “Paris” on the other. (If you can’t make it into the store, a little birdie told me they’re slipping the Dallas totes into online orders right now, too.)

20260624_SEZANE_STORE_DALLAS_PREVIEW_SHOT_5_V2 copie (Photo by Sézane)
Open through 2027, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas presents the latest read-to-wear collections, accessories, seasonal pieces, and limited-edition Dallas merchandise. (Photo by Sézane)

As the name promises, L’Appartement Sézane Dallas feels like stepping into an effortlessly chic Parisian single gal’s world. A pair of lush burnt orange velvet sofas sits atop a sky blue rug, with a coffee table and stacks of books inviting shoppers to sit and stay a spell. A curation of striking photography adds warmth and interest, and the wall of perfectly-folded knitwear is reminiscent of a midcentury boutique.

Like Chloé, Sézane is Parisian B-Corp certified, meaning that the brand meets the highest standards of social and environmental transparency and accountability. Sézane operates permanent storefronts in New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C., with pop-ups (in addition to Austin) in Atlanta, Boston, Nashville, Charleston, and Williamsburg.

With all the retail news in town (Addison Bay! HART! Bachendorf’s!), it’s going to be a SPENDY SUMMER! If you see Dallasites styled with French flair and a raffia Justine Basket Bag thrown over their shoulder (or perhaps some produce from the Dallas Farmers Market spilling out), just know — they’re Sézane girls, y’all.

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