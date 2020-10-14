Just before the pandemic made its way to our city, Dallas was reintroduced to the tony Highland Park Village boutique Market, helmed by the historic shopping center’s co-owner Elisa Summers. The shop returned with a fresh look to surround its well-edited and often exclusive selection, along with distinct spaces that Market would devote to rotating residencies, allowing the store to become a Dallas brick-and-mortar incubator of sorts for buzzy and emerging brands. The first to get the spotlight: LoveShackFancy and La Vie Style House, the latter of which just debuted its very own pretty-in-pink flagship across the Village.

Now, Market is playing host to Kimberly McDonald (aka KMD). The New York-based fine jeweler has long had her stunning, sustainable designs available at the Dallas boutique, but the pop up — which will run through December 2020 — will allow local shoppers to dig deeper into the geode-filled world of KMD.

McDonald partnered with an Italian manufacturer (whose clients include Gucci, Armani, and YSL) for her signature resort and loungewear line.

McDonald’s distinctive jewelry — thoughtfully handcrafted in the U.S. with natural materials, reclaimed gold, and recycled diamonds — will be on display, along with home decor and apparel by the designer. One-of-a-kind agate vessels, hand-carved stone chargers, mineral hearts, and sumptuous cashmere sets fill out the space, which includes a Hendrick’s Gin stocked wet bar and a gem-inspired seating area. McDonald partnered with an Italian manufacturer (whose clients include Gucci and YSL) for her signature resort and loungewear line, a comfortable collection to help elevate your stay-at-home wardrobe.

Wrapped in McDonald’s malachite printed custom wallcovering and outfitted with restored and recovered 18th century antiques, the shop-within-a-shop will offer its own transportive experience. Now open daily, the KMD x Market pop up will run through the holiday season.