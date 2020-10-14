Kimberly McDonald 201012_MarketHP-46
Fashion / Style / Shopping

Kimberly McDonald Brings Her Immersive Gemstone Wonderland to Dallas

The Fine Jeweler Will Pop Up Through December

BY // 10.14.20
Just before the pandemic made its way to our city, Dallas was reintroduced to the tony Highland Park Village boutique Market, helmed by the historic shopping center’s co-owner Elisa Summers. The shop returned with a fresh look to surround its well-edited and often exclusive selection, along with distinct spaces that Market would devote to rotating residencies, allowing the store to become a Dallas brick-and-mortar incubator of sorts for buzzy and emerging brands. The first to get the spotlight: LoveShackFancy and La Vie Style House, the latter of which just debuted its very own pretty-in-pink flagship across the Village.

Now, Market is playing host to Kimberly McDonald (aka KMD). The New York-based fine jeweler has long had her stunning, sustainable designs available at the Dallas boutique, but the pop up — which will run through December 2020 — will allow local shoppers to dig deeper into the geode-filled world of KMD.

201012_MarketHP-60
McDonald partnered with an Italian manufacturer (whose clients include Gucci, Armani, and YSL) for her signature resort and loungewear line.

McDonald’s distinctive jewelry — thoughtfully handcrafted in the U.S. with natural materials, reclaimed gold, and recycled diamonds — will be on display, along with home decor and apparel by the designer. One-of-a-kind agate vessels, hand-carved stone chargers, mineral hearts, and sumptuous cashmere sets fill out the space, which includes a Hendrick’s Gin stocked wet bar and a gem-inspired seating area. McDonald partnered with an Italian manufacturer (whose clients include Gucci and YSL) for her signature resort and loungewear line, a comfortable collection to help elevate your stay-at-home wardrobe.

McDonald’s distinctive jewelry is thoughtfully handcrafted in the U.S. with natural materials, reclaimed gold, and recycled diamonds.

Wrapped in McDonald’s malachite printed custom wallcovering and outfitted with restored and recovered 18th century antiques, the shop-within-a-shop will offer its own transportive experience. Now open daily, the KMD x Market pop up will run through the holiday season.

X