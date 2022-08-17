A Bumble Meet and a Dreamy Wedding in a Historic Italian Paradise — Carrie Engerrand and Bill Kost’s Love Story

Three weeks after moving back home to Houston from New York City, Carrie Engerrand matched with Bill Kost on Bumble. (Photo by Paolo Ceritano)

The wedding setting was both historic and stunning. (Photo by Paolo Ceritano)

Three weeks after moving back home to Houston from New York City, Carrie Engerrand matched with Bill Kost on Bumble. The next night Bill whisked her off on a date — and the rest is history. Happy wedding history.

This couple shares a love for travel and they took memorable trips around the globe while dating. Fittingly, when it was time to propose, Bill chose to pop the question while they were on vacation in London. It happened in a quiet moment in their hotel room after a lively dinner with friends.

Growing up in different states (Engerrand is from Houston, Kost is from St. Louis), the couple quickly decided that the wedding should take place in a destination that was meaningful to them. And nodded to their shared love of world travel.

A scholar of art history, Carrie appreciated the classic beauty of Italy and found a historic 12th century monastery in Umbria. A frescoed chapel set against jaw dropping scenery of the rolling Italian hills was the ideal place to say I do.

The bride and groom traveled to Florence and Siena prior to arriving at their dreamy wedding venue. The wedding was held at Abbazia San Faustino, a 12th century monastery in Umbria. The privacy and incredible views couldn’t be beat.

The night prior to the wedding, Bill and Carrie held a welcome party at the monastery complete with five different types of local pasta.

Carrie Engerrand and Bill Kost’s Wedding Ceremony

Bill and Carrie descended the steps of the monastery after the nuptials. The original monastery bells rung to celebrate their union. Carrie wore Galia Lahav from Ivory Bridal Atelier with Manolo Blahnik shoes, Mejuri jewelry and an IW Marks wedding band/engagement ring. Bill wore a custom-made tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes.

The wedding ceremony was held in the historic chapel featuring those stunning original frescoes. There were green and floral arches that decorated the stone work and flower petals and candles lining the aisle. Florals were made of olive branches, local herbs, peonies and garden roses. Lanterns and petals lined the aisle.

The bride was escorted by her father Kenneth G Engerrand to a live violin and cello version of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Both Carrie and Bill’s moms gave readings during the ceremony.

The newly married couple exited to a shower of rose and peony petals. Guests included the Carrie and Bill’s Dungeons and Dragons group, Bill’s volleyball partner, Carrie’s friends from London, Scotland, New York, Los Angeles and Switzerland, and more friends and family from across the United States.

Guests filled out cards with anecdotes, advice or fun stories for memorable keepsakes. Those are locked in a box with a special bottle of wine that the couple will open in a year’s time.

The Couple

Bill and Carrie enjoyed a private moment together in the sunset after the ceremony. Earlier, surrounded by friends and family, they listened to the bells ring and enjoyed being married in the way they always dreamed of.

The wedding was officiated by Gemma Blessings. It was a symbolic ceremony. The couple had already tied the knot in January of 2021 at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, followed by a small dinner at the Houstonian, during the COVID pandemic.

The Wedding Party

The couple was lucky to have a wedding party filled with friends and family for this Italian celebration. Friends from the United Kingdom, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Houston, Denver and many other locales came to celebrate the long-awaited ceremony.

Dance, Dance, Dance

Wedding guests danced underneath the stars following a multi-course dinner served outside. The couple’s first dance song was special — and unique. Bill originally wrote the song for Carrie as a Valentine’s Day gift. Groomsman Jake Shaffer McDonald wrote music for the song and performed it for the happy couple on their wedding day.

Other fun details from Carrie Engerrand and Bill Kost’s wedding included drawings of their two cats courtesy of guest Christine Moore and customized napkins with the couple’s likeness.

After the wedding, Bill and Carrie traveled to Capri to finish their whirlwind tour of Italy. And start the rest of their lives together.