Chanel Hits the Slopes, Opening a Glittering New Pop-Up Store in Aspen

Find the boutique in the heart of downtown Aspen, steps from the base of the mountain. (Photo by Sam Frost)

A carpet with Chanel's iconic logo stretches the length of the floor. (Photo by Sam Frost)

Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s own Parisian apartment at 31 rue Cambon — featuring that fabulous, iconic mirrored staircase connecting to her first-floor salon — Chanel’s new Aspen pop-up store is infused with the French fashion house’s elegant DNA and a touch of chalet chic.

Anchored by mirrored pillars and a plush carpet revealing Chanel’s graphic white logo, the 1,960-square-foot store stocks a selection of ready-to-wear from the Fall 2019 and Cruise 2019 collections, shoes, handbags, costume jewelry, fragrance and timepieces, including the sleek J12 watch.

In addition to pops of fuchsia, orange, and emerald green, you’ll find classic Chanel black and white—staple looks for a chic winter wardrobe. (Photo by Sam Frost)

Stay cozy on the slopes or while sipping an après-ski cocktail at Ajax Tavern with poufy down jackets, soft knit pullovers, crystal-embroidered sweaters and cardigans sporting mountain motifs, plus ear muffs, hats, scarves and gloves.

Tweed — a hallmark of Chanel style — is presented in a multicolor zip-up ski suit and in multiple iterations of the timeless tweed jacket. This season, the jacket’s reimagined with two, four, or eight pockets; with or without a collar; and single or double-breasted, with draped panels.

As flurries swirl onto snow-packed sidewalks outside the boutique, nestled in Aspen’s magical alpine landscape, it’s impossible not to recall Chanel’s 2019 ready-to-wear presentation.

Held in Paris at the Grand Palais with its memorable winter wonderland backdrop, the show was a poignant tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who had passed away just a few weeks prior. The Cruise 2019 collection is the first designed by Virginie Viard, who succeeded Lagerfeld as Chanel’s artistic director after working alongside him for more than 30 years.

If you’re jetting to Aspen for the holidays, be sure to pop into the boutique. This is a limited engagement. The store opened today (Friday, December 13th) and is slated to close on January 21.

Chanel, 416 E. Cooper Avenue, Aspen, 970.544.2077.