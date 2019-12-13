Chanel Aspen pop up
01_Aspen_ephemeral_boutique_pictures_by_Sam_Frost_1_LD
02_Aspen_ephemeral_boutique_pictures_by_Sam_Frost_2_LD
04_Aspen_ephemeral_boutique_pictures_by_Sam_Frost_4_LD
chanel fall winter 2019
chanel 2019
01
06

A carpet with Chanel's iconic logo stretches the length of the floor. (Photo by Sam Frost)

02
06

Chanel's Aspen pop-up is open December 13, 2019 through January 21, 2020. (Photo by Sam Frost)

03
06

The nearly 2,000-square-foot shop features ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and fragrance. (Photo by Sam Frost)

04
06

Find the boutique in the heart of downtown Aspen, steps from the base of the mountain. (Photo by Sam Frost)

05
06

Chanel Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear

06
06

Chanel Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear

Chanel Aspen pop up
01_Aspen_ephemeral_boutique_pictures_by_Sam_Frost_1_LD
02_Aspen_ephemeral_boutique_pictures_by_Sam_Frost_2_LD
04_Aspen_ephemeral_boutique_pictures_by_Sam_Frost_4_LD
chanel fall winter 2019
chanel 2019
Fashion / Shopping

Chanel Hits the Slopes, Opening a Glittering New Pop-Up Store in Aspen

Get a Look Inside Ski Country's Chicest New Destination

BY // 12.13.19
A carpet with Chanel's iconic logo stretches the length of the floor. (Photo by Sam Frost)
Chanel's Aspen pop-up is open December 13, 2019 through January 21, 2020. (Photo by Sam Frost)
The nearly 2,000-square-foot shop features ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and fragrance. (Photo by Sam Frost)
Find the boutique in the heart of downtown Aspen, steps from the base of the mountain. (Photo by Sam Frost)
Chanel Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear
Chanel Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear
1
6

A carpet with Chanel's iconic logo stretches the length of the floor. (Photo by Sam Frost)

2
6

Chanel's Aspen pop-up is open December 13, 2019 through January 21, 2020. (Photo by Sam Frost)

3
6

The nearly 2,000-square-foot shop features ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and fragrance. (Photo by Sam Frost)

4
6

Find the boutique in the heart of downtown Aspen, steps from the base of the mountain. (Photo by Sam Frost)

5
6

Chanel Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear

6
6

Chanel Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear

Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s own Parisian apartment at 31 rue Cambon — featuring that fabulous, iconic mirrored staircase connecting to her first-floor salon — Chanel’s new Aspen pop-up store is infused with the French fashion house’s elegant DNA and a touch of chalet chic.

Anchored by mirrored pillars and a plush carpet revealing Chanel’s graphic white logo, the 1,960-square-foot store stocks a selection of ready-to-wear from the Fall 2019 and Cruise 2019 collections, shoes, handbags, costume jewelry, fragrance and timepieces, including the sleek J12 watch.

In addition to pops of fuchsia, orange, and emerald green, you'll find classic Chanel black and white—staple looks for a chic winter wardrobe. (Photo by Sam Frost)
In addition to pops of fuchsia, orange, and emerald green, you’ll find classic Chanel black and white—staple looks for a chic winter wardrobe. (Photo by Sam Frost)

Stay cozy on the slopes or while sipping an après-ski cocktail at Ajax Tavern with poufy down jackets, soft knit pullovers, crystal-embroidered sweaters and cardigans sporting mountain motifs, plus ear muffs, hats, scarves and gloves.

Tweed — a hallmark of Chanel style — is presented in a multicolor zip-up ski suit and in multiple iterations of the timeless tweed jacket. This season, the jacket’s reimagined with two, four, or eight pockets; with or without a collar; and single or double-breasted, with draped panels.

As flurries swirl onto snow-packed sidewalks outside the boutique, nestled in Aspen’s magical alpine landscape, it’s impossible not to recall Chanel’s 2019 ready-to-wear presentation.

Held in Paris at the Grand Palais with its memorable winter wonderland backdrop, the show was a poignant tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who had passed away just a few weeks prior. The Cruise 2019 collection is the first designed by Virginie Viard, who succeeded Lagerfeld as Chanel’s artistic director after working alongside him for more than 30 years.

Sundance Square Gift Guide

Swipe
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square

If you’re jetting to Aspen for the holidays, be sure to pop into the boutique. This is a limited engagement. The store opened today (Friday, December 13th) and is slated to close on January 21.

Chanel, 416 E. Cooper Avenue, Aspen, 970.544.2077.

View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X