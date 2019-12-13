Santa’s Hunky Helpers Make This Dallas Holiday Party Naughty and Nice

Quite a few guests at the PaperCity Stanley Korshak holiday party were questioning whether to stay nice or venture to naughty when they encountered Santa’s shirtless hunky helpers. It was one of those December nights when the adage rang true if you don’t like the weather in Texas wait five minutes.

It seems as though we’ve gone from roaring fireplace nights to cranking the air conditioning. So I didn’t feel so terrible for the shirtless elves that evening.

The ever dapper Crawford Brock was at the front door with Korshak’s senior vice president Martha Leonard, greeting many longtime loyal clients as well as some new ones intrigued to see what had recently come into the store. It was one of those fabulous types of evenings where you could hardly move two steps without screaming out in glee over seeing a dear friend. Thank goodness I did make it the bar to grab a glass of rosé (this evening provided by one of my favorites, Impeccable) which always puts me in a chit-chatty festive mood. Other guests were spotted getting their favorite libations from On the Rocks Cocktails and Frankly Organic Vodka.

Everyone was abuzz about their recent Thanksgiving fun and what was planned for exotic excursions during the December holidays. Melinda Knowles, looking fetching in a brocaded Michael Kors cocktail dress with gold Ralph Lauren heels, shared that her family would be staying in Dallas, but then in January she will be taking her daughter Marguerite back to school at University of St. Andrews in Scotland. With a brief pop through London for some shopping and museum hopping.

I was winded just hearing of the travel schedule that girl-about-town Maggie Kipp has had of late. She seems to have hit some beautiful beaches as well as some trips home to see family in New Orleans.

Hairstylist to the who’s who of Dallas, Joshua Rossignol, shared that he was heading to Aspen soon to take a look at real estate. He moved back to Dallas a few years back from the chic Colorado hamlet and reasoned that buying a place seems to make complete sense since he was making so many trips back to visit friends and clients. Wearing a razor cut Saint Laurent blue blazer over a ragged surfer tee with Brunello Cucinelli cargo pants, it seemed as though he had just come back from a mountainside hike in the enclave for the wealthy and the wealthier.

I had to pop up to the DJ booth to give air kisses to the mistress of the turntables, Lucy Wrubel. She was ecstatic to tell me that her entrepreneurial teen wunderkind daughter, Stella, was continuing her work on her charity Jingle Bell Mistletoe. Stella launched the endeavor back in 2012 with a group of friends where they sell mistletoe during the holidays to raise money for the North Texas Food Bank to feed hungry families in the community. In just those few short years, the team has raised close to $250,000. Rock on Stella.

Even though I aspire to the physiques of the door greeters I instead indulged my sweet tooth with the Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie macarons, LulaMade biscotti, and other assorted desserts from Celebrity Café and Bakery. Then decided that I needed to do dinner in reverse by then nibbling on the scrumptious delights provided by Mesero and Scardello Artisan Cheese.

Everyone felt the warmth of the holiday season when exiting and seeing the two Sewell SUVs with open trunks filled with wrapped gifts for kids helped by Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. Additional cocktailing and shopping revelers included Greg Frary, Luis Araujo, Lacelliese King, Nick Even, Leisa Street, Natalie and Wilson Chu, Lacelliese and Matthew King, Max Trowbridge, Nancy Gopez and Jamie Moskovitz.