Designer Christy Lynn
Jacqueline Dress
Designer Christy Lynn, Libby Gravatt
Audrey Dress
Marie Top Abby Skirt 2
Designer Christy Lynn Lee
Elodie Dress Chisty Lynn
Lana Dress Christy
01
08

Houston-based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee has met with remarkable success since launching her namesake fashion line in 2019.

02
08

Designer Christy Lynn Lee's Jacqueline dress for her namesake, Christy Lynn, fashion firm.

03
08

Christy Lynn designer Christy Lynn Lee and Libby Gravatt, director of sales and partnerships discuss the next collection in the atelier at La Colombe d'Or Residences. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

04
08

Christy Lynn's Audrey midi-dress in the Soleil fabric features a short puffed sleeve with a three-tier skirt.

05
08

Designer Christy Lynn Lee's Marie Top and Abby Skirt in her Christy Lynn collection.

06
08

Designer Christy Lynn Lee at work in her atelier at La Colombe d'Or residences.

07
08

Feminine florals are at the heart of collections created by Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee.

08
08

Feminine florals are at the heart of collections created by Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee.

Designer Christy Lynn
Jacqueline Dress
Designer Christy Lynn, Libby Gravatt
Audrey Dress
Marie Top Abby Skirt 2
Designer Christy Lynn Lee
Elodie Dress Chisty Lynn
Lana Dress Christy
Fashion / Shopping

Houston Designer Brings Her Fashion Magic to the La Colombe d’Or High-Rise

Christy Lynn Finds a Chic New Home

BY // 03.15.21
Houston-based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee has met with remarkable success since launching her namesake fashion line in 2019.
Designer Christy Lynn Lee's Jacqueline dress for her namesake, Christy Lynn, fashion firm.
Christy Lynn designer Christy Lynn Lee and Libby Gravatt, director of sales and partnerships discuss the next collection in the atelier at La Colombe d'Or Residences. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Christy Lynn's Audrey midi-dress in the Soleil fabric features a short puffed sleeve with a three-tier skirt.
Designer Christy Lynn Lee's Marie Top and Abby Skirt in her Christy Lynn collection.
Designer Christy Lynn Lee at work in her atelier at La Colombe d'Or residences.
Feminine florals are at the heart of collections created by Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee.
Feminine florals are at the heart of collections created by Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee.
1
8

Houston-based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee has met with remarkable success since launching her namesake fashion line in 2019.

2
8

Designer Christy Lynn Lee's Jacqueline dress for her namesake, Christy Lynn, fashion firm.

3
8

Christy Lynn designer Christy Lynn Lee and Libby Gravatt, director of sales and partnerships discuss the next collection in the atelier at La Colombe d'Or Residences. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

4
8

Christy Lynn's Audrey midi-dress in the Soleil fabric features a short puffed sleeve with a three-tier skirt.

5
8

Designer Christy Lynn Lee's Marie Top and Abby Skirt in her Christy Lynn collection.

6
8

Designer Christy Lynn Lee at work in her atelier at La Colombe d'Or residences.

7
8

Feminine florals are at the heart of collections created by Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee.

8
8

Feminine florals are at the heart of collections created by Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee.

Since launching her eponymous fashion brand in 2019, Houston-based Christy Lynn Lee has met with remarkable success. Her romantic, ephemeral designs are carried in 30 boutiques nationwide including all three Tootsies.Upping her game, she moved her operation little more than two months ago from her home in Montrose to an atelier in La Colombe d’Or Hotel & Residences.

In fact, the lithe talent of South Korean heritage and her husband, Christophe Chung, who runs the numbers for the Christy Lynn label, also left their bungalow to take up residence in the 34-story luxury tower. The commute from home to the workshop is a mere few floors via elevator.

The chic new address opens marketing opportunities for the talent who launched her business initially as a direct-to-consumer capsule. In April, Lee is planning an invitation-only sip-and-shop event in one of the Hines tower’s penthouses. The vast and trés chic community spaces in La Colombe d’Or Residences are ideal for virtually introducing her feminine-inspired designs.

We stopped in on a recent afternoon to find the atelier bustling with assistants, racks of feminine fashions crowding the space with frocks, tops and shorts at the ready for the following day’s photo shoot. We see that lavender florals, gentle plaids and even a gingham check comprise next season’s palette.

Marie Top Abby Skirt 2
Designer Christy Lynn Lee’s Marie Top and Abby Skirt in her Christy Lynn collection.

The print-driven collection includes an etched floral fabric hand-drawn by Lee’s sister, who works in New York as a designer. Lee intends to introduce one of the charming hand-drawn prints with each season.

With versatility in mind, the collections are crafted from a mix and match combination of cotton sateen, self-launder linen, chiffons for dressing up or down, cotton voile and more. Once off the drawing board, Christy Lynn designs are manufactured in Brooklyn.

The uber feminine looks are designed, Lee says, for the woman who “is elegant, thoughtful, and timeless.”

“A woman’s life is always evolving, exploring new ideas and ways to tell her story,” the designer says. “This collection is meant to be in her closet for years, to be passed down, allowing her to tell our story in her own way.”

Inspiration comes from a variety of sources, Lee allows, “the colors and textures from nature, a pattern from a vintage item or modern décor, or it’s the journey through the everyday that inspires the collections.

“It’s part memoir, part dreamscape. The marriage of these two moments is where the real magic unfolds. I’m always trying to find a balance between design, beauty and function.”

Lee’s design creds are impressive beginning with her bachelors degree in Fine Arts and Apparel from the Rhode Island School of Design. For a dozen years thereafter, she worked for designers including Nanette Lepore and Catherine Malandrino in their heyday, and Elie Tahari.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences. Condos Now for Sale

Featured Properties

Swipe
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X