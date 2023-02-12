Fashion-Forward Cowboy Boots Pop-Up in River Oaks District — City Boots Brings All the Colors

Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a pop-up the opens February 15 and runs through May 15. (Photo by Jana Cantua)

Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a pop-up the opens February 15 and runs through May 15. (Photo by Hannah Dimmitt)

Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a pop-up the opens February 15 and runs through May 15. (Photo by Jana Cantua)

Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a pop-up the opens February 15 and runs through May 15. (Photo by Jana Cantua)

Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a pop-up the opens February 15 and runs through May 15.

You don’t need a rodeo to justify slipping into a pair of Lizzy Chestnut Bentley’s City Boots. But the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is impetus enough for the Amarillo native to open a pop-up shop in River Oaks District. Opening this Thursday, February 16 and continuing through May 15, the stylish City Boots collection will be showcased in the new salon, conveniently located next door to the Teressa Foglia hat shop.

City Boots’ feminine edge with elevated silhouettes and fashion-forward color palettes have earned an ever-growing coterie of devotees since Chesnut Bentley opened her first store in Fort Worth in 2019. A second store followed in Dallas last spring.

As Bentley previously told PaperCity: “A cowboy boot is your most important accessory.”

With opening of this new River Oaks pop-up shop, City Boots is introducing the Houston Collection which will feature five styles unique to the brand. They will be available exclusively in the Houston store for the River Oaks District shop’s opening week. Then after that first week, the new Houston Collection will be made available to everyone online.

In total, the pop-up salon will feature 35 to 40 designs of the fancy footwear which are noted for a flattering fit, a feminine profile and bold colors. Think lavender, baby blue and pink. More than 20 design details are accounted for in each handcrafted City Boot with more than 200 steps involved in the production process from start to finish. Prices for the boots — which come in all leather or a combo of leather and suede — range from around $750 to $1,450.

Savvy shoppers will find more than boots in the pop-up shop as Bentley is including her City Boots Gear merchandise in offerings such as hats, shirts and jackets.

Valentines Day Swipe















Next

This new City Boots pop-up has been designed to deliver a bit of South Texas to River Oaks. Think leather and wood features with cactus accents in the interiors created by Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates.

City Boots will be open in River Oaks District from 11 am to 7 pm Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 pm on Sundays.