CityCentre’s New Store Makeover Gives the Shopping Mecca Exotic Car, Lululemon and Thai Restaurant Power

CityCentre is prepping for a busy spring, with the addition of high-profile new stores and restaurants, while the shopping mecca’s familiar favorites expand their presence. This pedestrian-friendly destination is unveiling a sweet Ohio import and a local Thai hotspot just in time for spring snacking.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will make its debut at CityCentre in time for the return of Houston’s warm weather. Jeni Britton Bauer founded her artisan ice cream company in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 and has spread the frozen gospel of whole ingredients and dairy from grass-pastured cows across the country ever since. Her cheekily named ice cream collections include “The Rebound,” “Black Tie Buffet” and dairy free desserts made from coconut cream.

For those who lean in a more savory direction, there’s Yi Peng, an upscale casual restaurant from the award-winning husband and wife culinary team of Jett and Jira Hurapan. The menu’s signatures will span from Chiang Mai grilled spicy sausage with aromatic herbs, roasted chili spices and lemongrass to Northern-style braised curry beef short ribs with Thai spices and Chinese broccoli. True foodies can take it all in from a reservation-only chef’s table experience that seats eight.

From restaurants to health and wellness, CityCentre new roster also includes hip eyewear store Warby Parker and Sapphire Smiles Dental Specialists. Warby Parker is bringing its cool glasses to CityCentre this spring. Led by Dr Glenwood Jordan, Sapphire Smiles Dental Specialists specializes in preventive care, restorative treatments and full cosmetic makeovers.

While everybody’s favorite legging’s store, Lululemon, is stretching its reach to expands its current location, the upscale athletic apparel giant is taking up temporary shop down the street between Madewell and Paper Source. Look for the newly, remodeled Lululemon CityCentre store to open its doors in the spring.

Exotic car lovers will appreciate the new Freedom Supercars showroom that’s taking over Charming Charlie’s former spot. The space allows the innovative luxury subscription car rental service to show off its exotic cars available for rent — think Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches — in a sleek setting. Freedom Supercars had been in a smaller CityCentre space.

Vroom, vroom. This is one Houston shopping center that continues to put the pedal to the metal. The 47-acre outdoor mall is now close to capacity.