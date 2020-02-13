Houston’s Secret Garden Nights Deliver Springtime in February

For two consecutive nights, the Junior League ballroom is packed with Charity Ball supporters. (Photo by Emile C. Browne)

The Junior League of Houston executive committee which oversees the league's annual community contributions of $2 million in both volunteer time and financial support to 35 community projects. (Photo by Emile C. Browne)

Bramble & Bee created the hanging floral display that welcomed guests as they entered the Junior League. (Photo by Emile C. Browne)

Highlight the Charity Ball entertainment for decades, the 2020 show as produced by Dylan Godwin and Logan Keslar. (Photo by Emile C. Browne)

Junior League of Houston members reveal their hidden talents at the Charity Ball. (Photo by Emile C. Browne)

With Houston azaleas blooming well in advance of the season, the flower-infused “Secret Garden” theme of the Junior League of Houston’s annual Charity Ball(s) beautifully echoed the colorful tableau taking place on the building grounds. It was a fertile endeavor with the back-to-back gala evenings bringing in more than $800,000.

The nights of philanthropy in bloom saw all corners of the Junior League dressed in florals starting with guests’ arrival beneath a canopy of hanging roses, stock, greenery and other flowers. Kudos to Bramble & Bee for the fragrant entry. Throughout the club itself, Swift + Company cloaked the surroundings in blossoms. There were floral archways, topiaries and garden inspired vignettes.

Even Tenenbaum Jewelers embraced the garden theme with its Buccellati Blossom Bar display of beautiful pieces from the Italian collection.

The most anticipated aspect of this dinner evening is the talent show which has highlighted most of the previous 71 Charity Balls. The repertoire of members’ not-so-hidden talents included singers, dancers (some in ballet shoes), a pianist and a cellist. Winning a standing ovation for their mash-up of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Kissed by a Rose” were Morgan Daugherty and Jamila Hodge. The show was produced by Dylan Godwin, a member of the Alley Theatre’s resident acting company, and Broadway veteran Logan Keslar.

Bringing the 2020 Charity Ball to fruition were ball chair Mary Lee Hackedorn Wilkens, auction chair Lora Knapp Smith, community partner chair Amanda Boffone, decorations chair Amy Strickland, entertainment chair Emily-Frances McAdams, invitations/reservations chair Sally Anne Schmidt, and underwriting chair Semmes Burns.

PC Seen: Julie and Matthew Baughman, Ginger Baldwin, Bethany and Ben Buchanan, Marian Hilpert, Jayne and Garrett Johnston, Elizabeth and Alexander Dwyer, Savanna and David Bowman, Amy Dunn Comiskey, Carol and Charlie Herder, Jennifer Howard, Terry Boffone, Richard Wilkens, Beth Zdeblick, Megan and Jordan Brown, and Emily and Kolby Wahl.