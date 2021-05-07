clean origin brick and mortar preston road
Clean Origin Dallas Store showcase
CO_couple_engagementring (3)
Clean Origins Lab Created diamonds Store Inventory
Clean Origin_emerald engagement ring (2)
2019-03-05-CLEAN_ORIGINS_DAY_20787
Petite Diamond Bracelet Yellow Gold
01
07

Clean Origin has opened its first ever brick-and-mortar store at the Stonebriar Centre on Preston Road.

02
07

Clean Origin is the name to know in diamonds.

03
07

70 percent of millennials said they would consider lab-created diamonds instead of mined stones

04
07

Clean Origin's inventory will comprise one of the largest collections of lab-created diamonds in the world, and will include everything from the stones themselves to wedding bands, bracelets, pendants, engagement rings, anniversary bands, and earrings.

05
07

Clean Origin has made creating and purchasing your forever diamond ring an artistic exercise.

06
07

Clean Origin's lab created diamonds all carry the same cherished characteristics of mined diamonds.

07
07

The most distinguishing difference between Clean Origin diamonds and mined diamonds is their source

clean origin brick and mortar preston road
Clean Origin Dallas Store showcase
CO_couple_engagementring (3)
Clean Origins Lab Created diamonds Store Inventory
Clean Origin_emerald engagement ring (2)
2019-03-05-CLEAN_ORIGINS_DAY_20787
Petite Diamond Bracelet Yellow Gold
Fashion / Shopping

Lab Diamonds Leader Opens New Store in North Texas — Clean Origin’s Dazzling Revolution Grows

Stunning Diamonds That You Can Admire Forever

BY // 05.07.21
Clean Origin has opened its first ever brick-and-mortar store at the Stonebriar Centre on Preston Road.
Clean Origin is the name to know in diamonds.
70 percent of millennials said they would consider lab-created diamonds instead of mined stones
Clean Origin's inventory will comprise one of the largest collections of lab-created diamonds in the world, and will include everything from the stones themselves to wedding bands, bracelets, pendants, engagement rings, anniversary bands, and earrings.
Clean Origin has made creating and purchasing your forever diamond ring an artistic exercise.
Clean Origin's lab created diamonds all carry the same cherished characteristics of mined diamonds.
The most distinguishing difference between Clean Origin diamonds and mined diamonds is their source
1
7

Clean Origin has opened its first ever brick-and-mortar store at the Stonebriar Centre on Preston Road.

2
7

Clean Origin is the name to know in diamonds.

3
7

70 percent of millennials said they would consider lab-created diamonds instead of mined stones

4
7

Clean Origin's inventory will comprise one of the largest collections of lab-created diamonds in the world, and will include everything from the stones themselves to wedding bands, bracelets, pendants, engagement rings, anniversary bands, and earrings.

5
7

Clean Origin has made creating and purchasing your forever diamond ring an artistic exercise.

6
7

Clean Origin's lab created diamonds all carry the same cherished characteristics of mined diamonds.

7
7

The most distinguishing difference between Clean Origin diamonds and mined diamonds is their source

 The rules have changed when it comes to diamonds, those eternal symbols of love that have stirred the passion of humans and expressed love and devotion for thousands of years. These new, modern rules (and technology) have made creating and purchasing your forever diamond ring an artistic exercise. Now, diamonds are more about you. And the one you love.

Your soulmate is one-of-a-kind, unique creation, so why shouldn’t your diamond be?

Clean Origin is the name to know, because the pioneer in the world of ethical, lab-created diamonds is the partner you need on your diamond-creation journey. They have the experience, expertise and technology to put your mind at ease, so you can focus on other things, such as the wedding and honeymoon.

And better yet, the brand is bringing its selection of jewelry to Frisco. Clean Origin’s newest location — to be exact, its first ever brick-and-mortar store — has opened at the Stonebriar Centre on Preston Road. The local diamond scene will never be the same again.

“Clean Origin is delighted to take our brand from a pure-play ecommerce business to an omni-channel business with our store opening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” says Brandon Cook, Clean Origin’s director of marketing. “We’ve built an incredible reputation online and found DFW to be one of the most compelling markets in the country.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer a new level of in-person service to our customers, while maintaining our best-in-class customer experience online.”

The store’s inventory will comprise one of the largest collections of lab-created diamonds in the world, and will include everything from the stones themselves to wedding bands, bracelets, pendants, engagement rings, anniversary bands and earrings.

“We’ll offer our DFW customers access to more than 500 loose diamonds, including more than 60 fancy-color stones, stones larger than two carats, and more than 125 color stones larger than one carat,” says Haley Anhut, marketing manager at Clean Origin. “Then there’s the 19-carat tennis necklace and the 10-carat tennis bracelet. And we’ll be following all COVID safety protocols.”

Clean Origin_emerald engagement ring (2)
Clean Origin has made creating and purchasing your forever diamond ring an artistic exercise.

The Lab Diamonds Difference

Lab-created diamonds are the real thing. The most distinguishing difference between Clean Origin diamonds and mined diamonds is their source. All of the cherished characteristics of a diamond — appearance, physical properties, chemical makeup and soul-moving beauty — are inherent, while the less appealing parts — the environmentally destructive mining and often less-than-commendable ethics — are absent.

And they are here to stay. Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in a company producing lab created diamonds, as have a number of hedge funds and notable entrepreneur investors. More and more individuals are buying them for a variety of reasons, with the ethical good feelings often at the top of the list. Rest assured that no one will be able to tell the difference between your Clean Origin creation and a stone pulled from beneath the earth in South Africa.

According to an MVI Marketing study, almost 70 percent of millennials said they would consider lab-created diamonds instead of mined stones, and most industry experts are confident that those numbers will rise as more consumers become educated about these diamonds.

Clean Origin’s founders possess more than 100 years of diamond and jewelry experience between them, so you’ll be in good hands. The company offers a 100-day return policy, free resizing, and all of its diamonds are certified by independent labs.

Whether you choose to create a cushion cut or an Asscher stone — or purchase a loose diamond from the Clean Origin store in Frisco — the recipient of your love will be wowed. What are you waiting for? Get your proposal ready, and bestow a diamond you can admire and feel good about forever.

What: Clean Origin’s newest location
Where: Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas

For even more information on Clean Origin and its special diamonds, explore its full website. These are the rare diamonds where you more you know, the better.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X