Lab Diamonds Leader Opens New Store in North Texas — Clean Origin’s Dazzling Revolution Grows

Clean Origin's inventory will comprise one of the largest collections of lab-created diamonds in the world, and will include everything from the stones themselves to wedding bands, bracelets, pendants, engagement rings, anniversary bands, and earrings.

70 percent of millennials said they would consider lab-created diamonds instead of mined stones

Clean Origin has opened its first ever brick-and-mortar store at the Stonebriar Centre on Preston Road.

The rules have changed when it comes to diamonds, those eternal symbols of love that have stirred the passion of humans and expressed love and devotion for thousands of years. These new, modern rules (and technology) have made creating and purchasing your forever diamond ring an artistic exercise. Now, diamonds are more about you. And the one you love.

Your soulmate is one-of-a-kind, unique creation, so why shouldn’t your diamond be?

Clean Origin is the name to know, because the pioneer in the world of ethical, lab-created diamonds is the partner you need on your diamond-creation journey. They have the experience, expertise and technology to put your mind at ease, so you can focus on other things, such as the wedding and honeymoon.

And better yet, the brand is bringing its selection of jewelry to Frisco. Clean Origin’s newest location — to be exact, its first ever brick-and-mortar store — has opened at the Stonebriar Centre on Preston Road. The local diamond scene will never be the same again.

“Clean Origin is delighted to take our brand from a pure-play ecommerce business to an omni-channel business with our store opening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” says Brandon Cook, Clean Origin’s director of marketing. “We’ve built an incredible reputation online and found DFW to be one of the most compelling markets in the country.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer a new level of in-person service to our customers, while maintaining our best-in-class customer experience online.”

The store’s inventory will comprise one of the largest collections of lab-created diamonds in the world, and will include everything from the stones themselves to wedding bands, bracelets, pendants, engagement rings, anniversary bands and earrings.

“We’ll offer our DFW customers access to more than 500 loose diamonds, including more than 60 fancy-color stones, stones larger than two carats, and more than 125 color stones larger than one carat,” says Haley Anhut, marketing manager at Clean Origin. “Then there’s the 19-carat tennis necklace and the 10-carat tennis bracelet. And we’ll be following all COVID safety protocols.”

Clean Origin has made creating and purchasing your forever diamond ring an artistic exercise.

The Lab Diamonds Difference

Lab-created diamonds are the real thing. The most distinguishing difference between Clean Origin diamonds and mined diamonds is their source. All of the cherished characteristics of a diamond — appearance, physical properties, chemical makeup and soul-moving beauty — are inherent, while the less appealing parts — the environmentally destructive mining and often less-than-commendable ethics — are absent.

And they are here to stay. Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in a company producing lab created diamonds, as have a number of hedge funds and notable entrepreneur investors. More and more individuals are buying them for a variety of reasons, with the ethical good feelings often at the top of the list. Rest assured that no one will be able to tell the difference between your Clean Origin creation and a stone pulled from beneath the earth in South Africa.

According to an MVI Marketing study, almost 70 percent of millennials said they would consider lab-created diamonds instead of mined stones, and most industry experts are confident that those numbers will rise as more consumers become educated about these diamonds.

Clean Origin’s founders possess more than 100 years of diamond and jewelry experience between them, so you’ll be in good hands. The company offers a 100-day return policy, free resizing, and all of its diamonds are certified by independent labs.

Whether you choose to create a cushion cut or an Asscher stone — or purchase a loose diamond from the Clean Origin store in Frisco — the recipient of your love will be wowed. What are you waiting for? Get your proposal ready, and bestow a diamond you can admire and feel good about forever.

What: Clean Origin’s newest location

Where: Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas

For even more information on Clean Origin and its special diamonds, explore its full website. These are the rare diamonds where you more you know, the better.