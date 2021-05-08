Houston’s Junior League Throws the Most Glamorous Watch Parties Ever

Filming Charity Ball – Lauren Brown, Rachel Regan, Amanda Pritchett 02 (Meeko Photos)
Junior League of Houston Charity Ball chair Amanda Pritchett, Junior League of Houston president Rachel Regan, Lauren Brown at the Charity Ball watch party at the Rachel and Tom Regan home. (Photo by Meeko Photography)

02
22

Megan Duffey Armstrong & Taylor Armstrong (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
22

Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Katie Hackedorn (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
22

Dr. Jorge & April Salazar at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party at their home. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
22

Anne Sears, Bill Peltier (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
22

Ben & Bethany Buchanan at a Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
22

Brian & Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Brian Kapiloff (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
22

The table setting at the Rachel & Tom Regan home for the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball Watch Party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
22

Coleby & Jennifer Weinstock host a watch party for the Junior League of Houston 73rd Charity Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
22

Natasha de la Garza, Catherine Smith, Beth Zdeblick, Mitra Woody at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party at the home of Nick and Beth Zdeblick (Priscilla Dickson)

11
22

Colin Moussa, Dr. Matt Grieves at a watch party for the Junior League of Houston 73rd Charity Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
22

Elena & Arturo Lopez at a watch party for the Junior League of Houston 73rd Charity Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
22

John Thompson & Helyna Bledsoe host a watch party for the Junior League of Houston 73rd Charity Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
22

Julie Baughman, Jayne Johnston, Stephanie Fleck, Leslie Keyes (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
22

Vince Armstrong & Wendy Lewis Armstrong at a Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
22

Lauren Gates, Anat Zeidman at one of several Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties (Priscilla Dickson)

17
22

Marie & Kevin Newton at one of several Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
22

Megan Anson, Phillip White at one of several Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
22

Michael & Michelle Koch at one of several Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
22

Rachel & Tom Regan host a Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party at their home. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
22

The official portrait of Junior League of Houston president Rachel Regan. (Photo by Gittings)

22
22

The official portrait of Junior League of Houston Charity Ball chair Amanda Pritchett. (Photo by Gittings)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Junior League Throws the Most Glamorous Watch Parties Ever

Taking Home Delivery to a New Level With More Than $600,000 Raised

BY // 05.07.21
Junior League of Houston Charity Ball chair Amanda Pritchett, Junior League of Houston president Rachel Regan, Lauren Brown at the Charity Ball watch party at the Rachel and Tom Regan home. (Photo by Meeko Photography)
Megan Duffey Armstrong & Taylor Armstrong (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alexandra Yates, Whitney Walsh, Amy Comiskey, Katie Hackedorn (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Jorge & April Salazar at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party at their home. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Sears, Bill Peltier (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ben & Bethany Buchanan at a Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brian & Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau, Brian Kapiloff (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The table setting at the Rachel & Tom Regan home for the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball Watch Party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Coleby & Jennifer Weinstock host a watch party for the Junior League of Houston 73rd Charity Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Natasha de la Garza, Catherine Smith, Beth Zdeblick, Mitra Woody at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party at the home of Nick and Beth Zdeblick (Priscilla Dickson)
Colin Moussa, Dr. Matt Grieves at a watch party for the Junior League of Houston 73rd Charity Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elena & Arturo Lopez at a watch party for the Junior League of Houston 73rd Charity Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Thompson & Helyna Bledsoe host a watch party for the Junior League of Houston 73rd Charity Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Baughman, Jayne Johnston, Stephanie Fleck, Leslie Keyes (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vince Armstrong & Wendy Lewis Armstrong at a Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lauren Gates, Anat Zeidman at one of several Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties (Priscilla Dickson)
Marie & Kevin Newton at one of several Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Megan Anson, Phillip White at one of several Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael & Michelle Koch at one of several Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch parties (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rachel & Tom Regan host a Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party at their home. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The official portrait of Junior League of Houston president Rachel Regan. (Photo by Gittings)
The official portrait of Junior League of Houston Charity Ball chair Amanda Pritchett. (Photo by Gittings)
Junior League of Houston president Rachel Regan and Charity Ball chair Amanda Pritchett knew that they had to come up with something special for the 2021 version of the 73-year-old fundraiser. Last February, the 72nd annual gala slipped onto the social calendar only a month before the COVID-19 shutdown.

With things still in flux this spring, the gala, traditionally held at the Junior League home with elaborate entertainment provided by League members, pivoted to virtual but not without some very glamorous watch parties. Regan did her part with an evening for some 40 cocktail-attired guests while others including April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Jennifer and Coleby Weinstock, Beth and Nick Zdeblick hosted more intimate gatherings at their homes.

The 30-minute video, featuring the remarkable League singing talents Madeline Gunderson and Bethany Buchanan, highlighted the volunteer work of the Junior League of Houston that reaches throughout the community. The “Illuminate” theme spotlighted the light and hope provided by those efforts of the 5,000 members of the Houston League, which encourages mentorship and development, cultivating a lifetime of civic service for members.

More than $600,000 was raised on this evening providing funding for the myriad programs that serve 34 agencies located across the Greater Houston area.

Home deliveries to those joining the evening were resplendent with a beautiful floral centerpiece, a celebrate-from-home basket with items to “Illuminate” the night including luminary candles, conversation cards, sparklers, the Junior League’s award-winning cookbook Peace Meals, glittery napkins and butterfly napkin rings, and much more. Guests also received a scrumptious three-course dinner including salad, short ribs with risotto and two desserts (decadent chocolate cake and strawberry shortcake), along with premium wines and champagne. The dinner was prepared by JLH Tea Room Chef Michael Smith the kitchen staff. All total, the deliveries were over the top.

PC Seen: Tom Regan, Bill Pritchett, Steph and Ryan Fleck, Megan and Luke Hotze, Perry Ann and John Reed, Dr. Matt Grieves, Colin Moussa, Melissa Juneau, Amalia and Brian Stanton, Jeannie Rich Chandler, Helyna Bledsoe and John Thompson, Ben Buchanan, Lauren and Cameron Brown, Megan Anson and Phillip White, and Jennifer and Coleby Weinstock.

