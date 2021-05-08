Houston’s Junior League Throws the Most Glamorous Watch Parties Ever
Taking Home Delivery to a New Level With More Than $600,000 RaisedBY Shelby Hodge // 05.07.21
Junior League of Houston president Rachel Regan and Charity Ball chair Amanda Pritchett knew that they had to come up with something special for the 2021 version of the 73-year-old fundraiser. Last February, the 72nd annual gala slipped onto the social calendar only a month before the COVID-19 shutdown.
With things still in flux this spring, the gala, traditionally held at the Junior League home with elaborate entertainment provided by League members, pivoted to virtual but not without some very glamorous watch parties. Regan did her part with an evening for some 40 cocktail-attired guests while others including April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Jennifer and Coleby Weinstock, Beth and Nick Zdeblick hosted more intimate gatherings at their homes.
The 30-minute video, featuring the remarkable League singing talents Madeline Gunderson and Bethany Buchanan, highlighted the volunteer work of the Junior League of Houston that reaches throughout the community. The “Illuminate” theme spotlighted the light and hope provided by those efforts of the 5,000 members of the Houston League, which encourages mentorship and development, cultivating a lifetime of civic service for members.
More than $600,000 was raised on this evening providing funding for the myriad programs that serve 34 agencies located across the Greater Houston area.
Home deliveries to those joining the evening were resplendent with a beautiful floral centerpiece, a celebrate-from-home basket with items to “Illuminate” the night including luminary candles, conversation cards, sparklers, the Junior League’s award-winning cookbook Peace Meals, glittery napkins and butterfly napkin rings, and much more. Guests also received a scrumptious three-course dinner including salad, short ribs with risotto and two desserts (decadent chocolate cake and strawberry shortcake), along with premium wines and champagne. The dinner was prepared by JLH Tea Room Chef Michael Smith the kitchen staff. All total, the deliveries were over the top.
