Houston’s Junior League Throws the Most Glamorous Watch Parties Ever

Natasha de la Garza, Catherine Smith, Beth Zdeblick, Mitra Woody at the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball watch party at the home of Nick and Beth Zdeblick (Priscilla Dickson)

The table setting at the Rachel & Tom Regan home for the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball Watch Party (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Junior League of Houston Charity Ball chair Amanda Pritchett, Junior League of Houston president Rachel Regan, Lauren Brown at the Charity Ball watch party at the Rachel and Tom Regan home. (Photo by Meeko Photography)

Junior League of Houston president Rachel Regan and Charity Ball chair Amanda Pritchett knew that they had to come up with something special for the 2021 version of the 73-year-old fundraiser. Last February, the 72nd annual gala slipped onto the social calendar only a month before the COVID-19 shutdown.

With things still in flux this spring, the gala, traditionally held at the Junior League home with elaborate entertainment provided by League members, pivoted to virtual but not without some very glamorous watch parties. Regan did her part with an evening for some 40 cocktail-attired guests while others including April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Jennifer and Coleby Weinstock, Beth and Nick Zdeblick hosted more intimate gatherings at their homes.

The 30-minute video, featuring the remarkable League singing talents Madeline Gunderson and Bethany Buchanan, highlighted the volunteer work of the Junior League of Houston that reaches throughout the community. The “Illuminate” theme spotlighted the light and hope provided by those efforts of the 5,000 members of the Houston League, which encourages mentorship and development, cultivating a lifetime of civic service for members.

More than $600,000 was raised on this evening providing funding for the myriad programs that serve 34 agencies located across the Greater Houston area.

Home deliveries to those joining the evening were resplendent with a beautiful floral centerpiece, a celebrate-from-home basket with items to “Illuminate” the night including luminary candles, conversation cards, sparklers, the Junior League’s award-winning cookbook Peace Meals, glittery napkins and butterfly napkin rings, and much more. Guests also received a scrumptious three-course dinner including salad, short ribs with risotto and two desserts (decadent chocolate cake and strawberry shortcake), along with premium wines and champagne. The dinner was prepared by JLH Tea Room Chef Michael Smith the kitchen staff. All total, the deliveries were over the top.

PC Seen: Tom Regan, Bill Pritchett, Steph and Ryan Fleck, Megan and Luke Hotze, Perry Ann and John Reed, Dr. Matt Grieves, Colin Moussa, Melissa Juneau, Amalia and Brian Stanton, Jeannie Rich Chandler, Helyna Bledsoe and John Thompson, Ben Buchanan, Lauren and Cameron Brown, Megan Anson and Phillip White, and Jennifer and Coleby Weinstock.