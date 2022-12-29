NextGen Celebrates Two Years of Real Estate Success in Houston

There’s no doubt that NextGen is the hottest name in real estate right now. From their jaw-dropping, multi-million dollar listings (including serving multiple celebrities and professional athletes) to their social media savviness, NextGen is taking over the scene as the first of its kind in Houston. And, their latest party — a celebration of the firm’s second anniversary — was no exception.

Held at the NextGen office in Memorial, the rooftop rave lit the entire Houston sky purple. More than 200 people came dressed in their best rave outfits to the themed party called NGC — a nod to the big rave EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) — and celebrated late into the night with drinks and food by Exspensive Taste Catering and entertainment provided by J&D Designs. Sponsors Casas Houston, Kumi Med Spa, Limitless Lending, and Zmart Global Services all contributed to the memorable evening.

The party is a small glimpse into the culture NextGen broker and owner Julia Wang has created in a short timeframe. In just two years, under Wang’s direction, NextGen has exploded onto the scene and is one of the most recognizable brokerages in Houston, especially on social media. Its listings, reputation, and culture (as evidenced by a second-anniversary party to remember) have created a gravitational pull for some of Houston’s best agents.

The brokerage’s culture also puts agents first with generous commission plans, while providing as much training and resources to their agents. With a focus on technology and reinventing the traditional real estate industry, Wang has been named the Number 1 Realtor on Social Media for almost five years in a row for both Houston and Texas and Number 6 in the United States.

It’s not uncommon for NextGen to work with some of the most recognizable names in Houston, and beyond. The brokerage’s latest milestone achievement was selling Mario Williams’ home — representing both the buyer and seller. NextGen also works closely with the Houston Rockets and its specific sports division has helped many athletes sell or find a home in Houston.

Don’t sleep on an invitation to a NextGen party. You never know what you may miss.