Dallas’ Fountain of Youth is One Simple Pinprick Away at Vitalyc Medspa

Totally worthy of a holiday, “National Botox Day” was dubbed by pharmaceutical company Allergan as a national day of celebration on November 17, honoring the iconic treatment that has exploded the aesthetics market since its inception nearly two decades ago. While Botox is now on regular rotation in many women’s (and men’s) upkeep routines, Amir Mortazavi, owner of Vitalyc Medspa, sheds some light on the do’s and don’ts when it comes to the injections.

“Botox is not a treatment you want to overdue,” Mortazavi says. “We believe that the best injectable is the least detectable and we err on the side of caution being conservative with our approach. We offer touch-ups free of charge if you are unsatisfied with your results.”

The primary (and most popular) use of Botox is to reduce lines and wrinkles in the upper portion of the face, smoothing the skin so it appears fresher, tighter, and more youthful. Another popular use that has developed is utilizing the injectable to counteract excessive sweating in areas such as hands, feet, and underarms.

Vitalyc Medspa celebrates National Botox Day on November 17.

Not only do Botox injections reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but it’s also been deemed effective as a preventative measure against future lines and wrinkles. Wrinkles form when the collagen beneath the skin creases and breaks with repeated movements. Mortazavi explains that implementing a quarterly Botox regime in your 20s can prevent future lines and wrinkles from even emerging. In turn, saving money on how much Botox you will need when you are older.

“Think of it like working out — the earlier and more consistently you start doing it, the better shape your skin will be in,” Mortazavi shares.

Mortazavi believes another huge benefit folks are flocking for: the minimal invasiveness. Unlike face lifts and other invasive surgeries, Botox requires only pinprick administration. The needle is so fine that most patients find that they can’t even feel it, but a topical anesthetic may be made available as well at Vitalyc Medspa, just to ensure his clients are as comfortable as possible. Additionally, Mortazavi highlights the benefits of having little downtime after Botox to recover. It’s something that can be taken care of over a lunch break.

Another point Mortazavi highlights when selecting an injector is vetting them. His clinical team has more than 25 years of aesthetic experience and is led by facial plastic surgeon Demetri Arnaoutakis, who is the medspa’s Chief Medical Officer. To make the process simple, fast, and seamless, the team implemented a proprietary mobile app.

“You can book a Botox appointment as easily as ordering an Uber,” Mortazavi says. “We also have three locations in Dallas and two more opening next year.”

So in honor of the national holiday approaching on November 17, Vitalyc Medspa is offering 100 units of Botox for $10.50 per unit. The typical price, outside the holiday, is $12 per unit. The Vitalyc team is even allowing patients to buy what they think they will need for the year and save up when they buy all at once in bulk.

So the big question is, how often will one need a touchup? Vitalyc Medspa patients typically see Botox results becoming visible seven to eight days after the injections and reach a maximum after 14 days. And then the Botox will gradually lose effectiveness over three to six months, depending on lifestyle. Mortazavi mentions that sun exposure, working out, and not having a good skincare regimen can shorten the effects of Botox.

“Most of our clients are coming in four times a year for their Botox,” Mortazavi adds. “Like we always say, aging isn’t optional, but aging well is.”

To learn more on Vitalyc Medspa and redeem this limited time offer, visit its website.