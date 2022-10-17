Getting to Know Mizzen+Main — The Dallas-Based Clothing Brand Making Men’s Fashion Fun

The brand has something for every man, from those just building their wardrobes to those with well-established closets.

When it comes to fall fashion, women generally get most of the spotlight. From what to wear to work to a night on the town, women’s style is often at the forefront. However, men’s fashion is having a moment of its own, a fact no one knows better than Mizzen+Main founder Kevin Lavelle.

We sat down with Southern Methodist University alum to learn more about the Dallas-based company and talk about its new Fall Collection, partnerships with professional athletes, how they’re giving back to Dallas, and what every man should add to his wardrobe right now.

Let’s start at the beginning. For people who may not be familiar with you guys, how would you describe the Mizzen+Main brand to a friend?

Kevin Lavelle: Mizzen+Main is a brand for serious guys who don’t take themselves too seriously. We make work clothes for guys who like to have fun at work — and the comfortable clothing reflects that attitude.

What makes Mizzen+Main different, especially this fall?

Lavelle: This fall, we’re making more of the best damn dress shirt (per usual), but we’re also doubling down on the success we’ve seen through other products like flannels, sweaters, pants, and pullovers. I’m confident that our knit sweater (The Cassady Collection) is going to be a huge hit. It’s insanely comfortable. In ten years, this is the most excited I’ve been about our product.



You mentioned the best damn dress shirt and knit sweater. What are the other fall essentials for men this season that they need to have in their closets?

Lavelle: Definitely flannels. They’re the perfect mix of comfortable and casual. And, as I mentioned before, we’re also really excited about The Cassady Collection (our first knit sweaters), The Belmont Jacket (every guy needs a go-to jacket), and Helmsman Pants. With the pandemic over, we’re back to needing work pants and we insist that they’re comfortable.

Those all definitely sound like essential fall staples. What are your favorite pieces for men who may be just starting to build their wardrobe? And, what about men who have shopped with Mizzen+Main for years?

Lavelle: For men just starting to build their wardrobe, I get genuinely excited giving them our Helmsman Navy Chinos and White Leeward Dress Shirt. They’re the two most basic styles that every guy just has to have, but ours are so much better and more comfortable than anything else on the market. It’s weird how excited we get about our simplest styles.

For the guys who have been with us forever (thank you!), our Versa Polos are exciting. They’re the best polos we’ve ever made (in my personal opinion) and we’re starting to include fun prints. They’ll be a hit. Our ProFlex hoodies are a daily for me as the temps begin to drop.

What great options for guys across the board. Now, you guys do a lot with professional athletes, which is super fun and unique for a true men’s clothing brand that’s not an athletic-wear brand. What can you tell us about your new partnerships with so many cool athletes?

Lavelle: We love engaging with athletes. We have thousands of pro athletes as customers, which still is hard for me to believe! Right now, we’re actively pursuing partnerships with PGA Tour golfers. Brendon Todd, Austin Cook, and Mackenzie Hughes are currently on our roster — and we have more coming soon.

Additionally, we work with athletes Josh Hader (San Diego Padres), Logan Webb (San Francisco Giants), and Roschon Johnson (Texas Longhorns football). The thing we’re loving the most right now is creating content with these athletes. In addition to the regular sponsored posts, we had a blast making videos with Mackenzie Hughes in our office.

Doing fun stuff like these videos and letting athletes show a different side of their personality is so exciting and is really what we’re about as a brand — having fun while working.

That’s so cool. I’m sure that’s a great way to engage your audience and targeted clientele. Ok, last question. You mentioned a Texan football player and, obviously, Mizzen+Main was founded here, so there’s a strong tie to the Lonestar State. What are you guys doing locally in Dallas?

Lavelle: You’re absolutely right. Dallas is our hometown turf. Not only are we founded and based here, but I am an SMU alum. We’ve always been committed to being a part of the Dallas community, from sporting events to local schools. We’ve worked with a variety of organizations across the city, including Adaptive Training Foundation, The Dallas Open Tennis Tournament, local Dallas Elementary Schools, SMU football, Behind Every Door Charity Organization, and more. We’re always looking for new ways to engage and connect with North Texas.

Additionally, influencers and social media are a huge part of our company, and we work with local Dallas influencers to showcase how Mizzen+Main fits into their day-to-day life (or significant other’s daily life) from work to weekends. We also showcase our West Village store with specific influencers, letting their audiences know they can experience the brand live in the store.

The Mizzen+Main flagship store is located in West Village and is open seven days a week for all your fall style needs. Visit www.mizzenandmain.com for more details and other store locations.