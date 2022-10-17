Inside a Chic, Plant-Forward Oasis in Round Top, Texas

Just in time for the Fall Show, Round Top’s first lady Kasey Massey brings healthy, plant-forward fare to the heart of town with the much-anticipated opening of Casa Blanke, a modern, meditative space created to nourish body and soul. Located across from Round Top’s town hall, the eatery is named after Massey’s late grandfather, James Blanke Simpson.

“Casa Blanke — pronounced like Casablanca without the final “a” — was born out of my passion for healthy foods and cool spaces,” says Massey, wife of Round Top Mayor Mark Massey.

Casa Blanke is indeed a cool space. Massey tapped Houston designer Amy Zee-Haight of Amy Zee-Haight Interiors to help her create the space in a palette of soft greens and dusky pinks, inspired by a floral wallcovering by Christopher Farr. Massey enlisted natural-foods chef and fitness pro Erin Stewart to refine the menu, which is geared toward breakfast and light lunch and includes avocado toasts, seasonal salads and savories, superfood smoothies, fresh-squeezed orange juice, spirulina lemonade, and an açaí bowl with house-made granola. Coffee, pastries, and other grab-and-go items round out the menu.

“Our house-made granola is a real showstopper and will be available to go,” Kasey Massey says. “Personally, I enjoy our spirulina lemonade just about every day. The bright lemon, spirulina, and chia seed refresher is the perfect libation for the morning or as an afternoon pick me up after a long day exploring Round Top.”

Using locally sourced ingredients in her menu items has been a top priority for Massey. The greens and many of the veggies used at Casa Blanke will come from Ives Creek Organics in Bellville. Mitchell’s Bees in La Grange provides honey, while organic farm eggs come from Plumb, a tiny hamlet located just outside La Grange.

Casa Blanke is located at 102 E. Mill Street in Round Top. Regular hours will run from 7:30 am to 2 pm Thursdays through Sundays. During the fall and spring Round Top antiques shows, hours will be extended from 7:30 am to 2 pm Mondays through Sundays. Visit Casa Blanke on Instagram for more.