Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Celebrates The Shop Launch of a Luxury Italian Shoe Brand

Guests at Stanley Korshak were encouraged to virtually visit the showroom online after the event.

Santoni is known for its strong use of tradition, color and design.

Santoni, founded in 1975, creates beauty through the hands, relying on the unique knowledge, handed down for generations, of artisans who are artists.

Dallas’ iconic fashion haven Stanley Korshak was transformed into Italy for the evening of its Santoni Shop launch. The two-story space sparkled with Italian infusions in every detail. From the in-store Italian chef to the Santoni signature cocktails (to even bringing in a four-string quartet to strum Italian classics), the grand Texas launch of the luxury handmade shoes and accessories brand was a success.

Guests at Stanley Korshak chatted in between sips of Limoncello and Aperol Spritz. For the evening, the space was transformed into an Italian green, lush garden with Texas roses. The entire night could be described as “Italian brand meets Texas store.”

“The evening was enchanting in every sense of the word,” Crawford Brock, Stanley Korshak owner, says. “From the charitable aspect to coming together to explore premium Italian goods in our beautifully transformed space, it was a night for the books.”

It is the human element that transforms craft into the art of excellence, making the Santoni creations and the way they are made something unique.

The launch event unveiled the Santoni FW21 Collection. The Santoni bespoke manager guided guests through a fashion cultivation odyssey. Each guest created their own unique handmade Santoni: the brand synonymous with superior materials, craftsmanship and aesthetic. As women exited the event, being transported from Italy back to Dallas, they each were handed roses with a ticket to keep exploring Santoni at Stanley Korshak virtually.

“We are thrilled to stamp our footprint on the Dallas fashion scene, and have found the perfect Texas home at Stanley Korshak,” Tony Camarata, Santoni Senior Vice President says. “The evening was the perfect kick-off for our time in Texas and the unveiling of the FW21 launch.”

All proceeds from the event benefited Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, the only agency of its kind in Dallas County that provides a coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach to the investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse cases.

To learn more about Stanley Korshak, the Santoni Shop and future events, visit here.