A very English room is the setting for OKA’s 2021 furnishings collection.

Stafford velvet dining bench, $1,995

Tarma two-seater sofa, $2,795, Palmerro table lamp, from $250, Costellini velvet ottoman, $325

Clover Quatrefoil mirror, $795; Brantwood armchair, $1,695

Turnus extendable dining table, $3,995

Home + Design / Home Stores

A Very British Furniture Brand Just Opened a Posh New Store in Knox-Henderson

Cozy Up With OKA

BY // 11.04.21
This month, the very British furniture and accessories brand OKA opens a store in Dallas’ design-centric Knox/Henderson neighborhood, on the heels of OKA’s first U.S. store opening in Houston earlier this spring. OKA was co-founded 22 years ago in England by Lady Annabel Astor, Sue Jones, and Lucinda Waterhouse. The new 9,000-square-foot Dallas OKA location exudes classic layered British style, with tables overflowing with block-print tablecloths, colored glassware, OKA’s signature blue-and-white Kraak china, Adam Lippes embroidered Roseraie napkins, tortoiseshell cocktail sets, and Cire Trudon candles from The Chronicle Collection.

Vignettes and spaces evoke a range of English interiors, from a Welsh hideaway cottage and a West London townhouse to a historic Shropshire home and a grand Kent country estate. Look for OKA’s full range of furnishings, including plush sofas; ottomans; cozy, fireside armchairs; and lamp bases that can be mixed with patterned fabric shades.

One of the most popular, plush designs at OKA — the Stafford velvet dining bench, $1,995

The Stafford dining chair — designed by Lady Astor — is one of the most popular offerings. The two Texas stores are the first in the brand’s rollout in the American South and East Coast, including Westport, Connecticut, opening in February 2022.

