An Elegant New Highland Park Boutique Brings the Island Life to Dallas

Highland Park has a new resident: Jane and Coco, an island-inspired boutique filled with resort-ready caftans, cashmere sweaters, and hats with hints of glam. While waiting for flights to open up again to St. Barths or old-school chic like Lyford Cay, you can grab all the island- wear you need from a group of hard-to-find designers (some sold exclusively in Dallas at the boutique) including Sunday St. Tropez, Rosewater House, Rococo Sand, and Charo Ruiz Ibiza.

Like many of us during the pandemic, owner Janet Rice had time to think. Rice, who has had careers in publishing, interior design, and styling, decided it was time to launch a new endeavor by transforming the pool cabana behind her home into a by-appointment retail experience. With a breezy, boho vibe and Gracie wallcoverings, it’s where to shop in absolute privacy, while champagne flows and a playlist from DJ Sebastien Roche, who has a cult-like following amongst the St. Barth’s crowd, sets the tone.

Janet Rice transformed the pool cabana behind her home into Jane and Coco, a by-appointment retail experience. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

I sat with her recently and reminisced about the 1990s, particularly that era in New York City — where we were both living our single, 20-something lives as fabulously as we could (or rather as our budgets would allow). Dancing and cocktailing at Amy Sacco bars like Pravda and Wax and spying our American royalty John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette at a Bowery Bar corner banquette.

Rice, her husband, two children and three island dogs divide their time between Dallas, New York City, and Nevis, West Indies, and so does Jane and Coco. It’s a seasonal store, so be sure to book an appointment for the next time she pops the cork and the bubbles start flowing.