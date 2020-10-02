More Dallas restaurants are bravely opening their doors during the pandemic. Here are five new spots to add to your list this October.

The new location of Taquero offers indoor and outdoor seating in Lower Greenville.

Taquero (Now Open)

5434 Ross Avenue, Lower Greenville

While it’s not technically a brand-new restaurant, the West End’s Taquero has officially moved to its new space in Lower Greenville, with a fresh interior and plenty of room on the outdoor patio. On a recent visit, I opted for the chicken taco plate with rice and beans. Pair it with an ice-cold Horchata for a lovely balance of spice and sweetness.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken (Now Open)

2904 Commerce Street, Deep Ellum

The first Dallas location of this famed fried chicken spot has officially opened in Deep Ellum. Now you don’t have to drive all the way to Fort Worth (Gus’ first DFW location) to grab some tenders, wings, potato salad, mac and cheese, and more. Dine in or order takeout from 11 am to 9 pm, seven days a week.

(Courtesy of Hurdy Gurdy)

Hurdy Gurdy (Opening October 5)

900 S. Harwood Street, Farmers Market

Having officially taken over the former Mudhen spot at the Dallas Farmers Market, Hurdy Gurdy opens to the public on Monday, October 5. Owned by The 2nd Tap owners Charles Nelson and David Herrera, the new spot will offer comfort dishes including poutine, flatbreads, corn-dog pops, meatball wontons, and craft cocktails. Breakfast and weekend brunch will also be offered at some point.

(Photo by Kevin Marple)

Dahlia Bar & Bistro (Opening October 8)

3300 Ross Avenue, East Dallas

This highly anticipated new bar and bistro from the minds behind Felix Culpa (Mark and Chris Beardon) officially opens Thursday, October 8. Located in the former Ross & Hall space, Dahlia is a Southern European-inspired restaurant with Italian, Spanish, French, and Mediterranean vibes. It will open with dinner service Tuesday through Friday, starting at 4 pm, with weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 am. Signature dishes include squash ravioli, whipped feta dip, and steamed mussels, as well as an extensive cocktail menu including a gin and sugar snap pea drink called the Bend and Snap.

Basic Taco and Yellow Rosa (Opening October 8)

2901 Commerce Street, Deep Ellum

Originating as a food truck, Basic Taco has finally found a permanent home to serve up Mexico City-style street tacos. The clean-lined contemporary outpost is complemented by an earthy agave bar next door, the hidden “cocktaileria” Yellow Rosa. The dual concept comes from Joel Roland (Real Nice Place) and is located in a former moderne-style gas station built in 1945.