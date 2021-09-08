Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall

After months and months of quarantine time spent in loungewear with no events in sight, our event calendars are finally getting filled. With the added happenings on our datebooks comes a major need to update our ensembles. A re-entry calls for a closet refresh.

But where can you go to stock up on all fall fashion favorites? Highland Park Village is Dallas’ premier, open-air shopping destination for all things fashion. And in anticipation of the season, they’ve released their bi-annual Fall 2021 lookbook.

This is your Highland Park Village Fresh Fall Finds Guide to upgrade your closet just in time for a busy season ahead.

The Conservatory contains luxe treasures, including products for home, beauty and fashion. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

The Conservatory is a treasure trove of considered luxury—items that have been chosen with consideration of how they are made and their roots in sustainability. The edited selections span from clothing for men and women, accessories, jewelry, well-being and living. This tailored, belle-sleeve silhouette offers the epitome of femininity, beckoning the crisp air of fall.

Ralph Lauren is a timeless staple for American fashion. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

Redefining American style, Ralph Lauren is a staple in the shopping center, and offers timeless looks for men and women, serving as the pinnacle of work and play fashion. Navy is a trending color this fall, offering the foundational palette for the most vibrant hues of the season.

Fendi offers warm, caramel hues for the fall season. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

This Italian-made Medium Fendi First bag shouts fall with its warm caramel-colored nappa leather. The oversized metal “F” clasp is iconic, and can be carried by hand as a clutch or worn on the shoulder with a detachable shoulder strap. The subtlety of the iconic FF motif will make a bold entrance, accompanied with any fall look. With many fashion a-listers calling this the “It bag” of the season, it’s a surefire way to elevate your look.

Tory Burch flaunts bold patterns this fall. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

The self-proclaimed attainable luxury lifestyle brand is versatile — with a blend of American sportswear and eclectic sensibility, which embodies the personal style and spirit of its co-founder and creative director, Tory Burch. The ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes and jewelry has quickly become one of Highland Park Village’s favorites among Dallas women, as it presents a fun, energetic shopping experience. This season, the brand is all about its iconic prints, pairing alternate patterns together to establish one cohesive look.

Theory offers the ideal urban uniform for all fall occasions. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

For more than two decades, Theory has revolutionized the contemporary market with its concept of the urban uniform, a modern edit of elevated essentials. The brand balances luxury with accessibility in collections known for precisely tailored silhouettes and exceptional fabrics. Having at least one Theory piece in every closet is a must.

Dior is bright and beautiful, in any hue. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

The Dior boutique offers a sophisticated shopping environment, blending eighteenth century detail with modern elements to showcase the traditional, yet modern elegance of the house of Dior. With creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri at the helm, the House is leading the runways with some of their best collections yet, setting buzzy and coveted trends every season. Dior’s signature handbags, just like this new quilted one for fall, are a must purchase item for any fashionista. Nothing says hello brunch like a dash of Dior.

LoveShackFancy offers sleek silhouettes and patterns for the season. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

One of the newest brands to grace the shopping center’s coveted spaces is vintage finds-inspired brand, LoveShackFancy. Invoking a feeling as if a garden party is going on every time one walks by the space, the spirit of an autumn harvest will emerge this season. The brand embraces unabashed femininity and strength, most known for fanciful silk dresses, and has some surprise and delight to offer this fall season. Whimsical patterns will of course still adorn the threads this fall, but in an unexpected silhouette.

Infusing animal print into a timeless beauty is a surprise and delight Christian Louboutin dazzles us with this fall. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

A certain mystique and excitement emerges any time one spies the iconic red-soled shoes of Christian Louboutin. Of course, the ever-stylish brand would master the art of animal print, one of the season’s biggest trends. Fashioning booties, heels and more in the bold neutral, Christian Louboutin has taken an invigorating spin on this look for fall that can be paired with any outfit. As the epitome of high-fashion footwear sought after by women across the globe, the Christian Louboutin boutique has the perfect home in Dallas at Highland Park Village.

Lele Sadoughi’s fall look is inspired by a black and white palette. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

Although traditionally a frenzy of bold splashes of color, Lele Sadoughi offers a black and white fall trend this season. The relatively newest member to Highland Park Village introduces a lineup of black and white headbands, hats and earrings, accentuated by pearls. The jewel box for maximal accessories is designed to make you feel as if you’re entering your dream accessories closet.

Audemars Piguet is one of the most timeless and iconic embodiment of Haute Horlogerie. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

One of the oldest fine watchmaking manufacturers, Audemars Piguet, offers a truly timely accessory for men this fall. Since 1875, the company has written some of the finest chapters in the history of Haute Horlogerie. The diverse luxury materials making up this watch of the season is ideal for a seamless transition from the office to happy hour.

In addition to the fall fashion frenzy of new arrivals, Highland Park Village is welcoming four new stores, including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Peter Millar, Rolex, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

