If you haven’t paid a visit to the W Dallas in a few years, things will look a little different at the luxury hotel in Victory Park. Long gone are the days of Vegas-style Ghost Bar. Today, you’ll find Swoon, the Studio’s chic, artful aesthetic in the W residences and — as part of a $21 million makeover announced in 2019 — a new spa and wellness spot, Away, located on the 16th floor.

Formerly the Bliss Spa, the W Dallas is now home to the hotel chain’s signature spa, which completed renovations this August. A new director, Joseph Cummings (formerly of Hiatus, Rosewood Crescent, and Ritz Carlton-Dallas), will oversee day-to-day operations at the new downtown destination. In addition to facials and relaxing massage services, Away Spa will also focus on beauty. In the entry, a luxe area is dedicated to makeup application, hair styling, and mani-pedis — ideal for those transitioning from pool day to night out in the evolving Victory Park neighborhood.

Wellness, however, is the main focus at Away. Eight studio rooms, all designed with a soft color palette and local art, will house a variety of treatments, including a Detox or Fire & Ice Facial, deep tissue massages, restorative body wraps, and hydrating peels. (Cult-loved natural beauty brand Éminence is used in Away’s Austin location. We’ve reached out to the Victory Park hotel to confirm what line will be used for Dallas treatments.)

Away Spa at W Dallas joins a collection of much-loved downtown spas, from the subterranean coolness of The Joule, the Adolphus Hotel’s soothing, sky-high spot, and The Thompson Hotel Dallas’ recently unveiled modern wellness retreat. (Dallas-Fort Worth also welcomed the brand new Well & Being spa at Frisco’s Westin Stonebriar this summer.) With its semi-private spaces and duo studio rooms, Away may shape up to be the best downtown Dallas spa for group pampering.