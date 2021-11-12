Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead

It’s the most wonderful time of the year filled with elegant holiday parties, festive events, and family gatherings — giving us all the reasons to get dressed up. With calendars already filling up fast, it’s time to revamp your holiday wardrobe with cozy sweaters, party dresses, and stunning accessories. Highland Park Village, Dallas’ go-to luxury shopping destination, has created an exclusive holiday guide featuring this season’s top trends and fashionable outfits that you and your closet need.

Whatever gatherings you have planned, this is your Highland Park Village Holiday Fashion Guide.

Classic Cocktail Party

For the classic cocktail party, consider a variety of beautiful, on-trend dresses from Alice + Olivia, MARKET, La Ligne, and Veronica Beard at Highland Park Village. Trends we are loving this season include fun puffed-sleeves seen in this black AJE Midi dress and billowy skirt dresses that can be dressed up or down just like this deep red Giselle dress. What’s more fashionable than classics that never go out of style like nude satin that looks flattering on everyone and flawless plaid that can never be wrong? Pair all outfits with this elegant Valentino Alcove clutch for a polished look and feel.

Festive Opulence

Starring all things shiny and sparkly, this group of pieces from Highland Park Village is perfect for the holiday season. There’s no better way to turn heads when you walk into a party than by wearing a colorful sequin La Vie Style House caftan and Lele Sadoughi pearl crystal earrings. This season is all about the brighter the better which is why this Trina Turk Asandra jumpsuit and LoveShackFancy Colville Mini Dress is a look sure to impress. Pair any outfit with Jimmy Choo pumps and the Cult Gaia Gera mini shoulder bag from MARKET to add the extra pop you’re looking for.

Formal Affair

Make sure to get your formal looks in order at Highland Park Village as you get prepped and ready for any charity gala or winter wedding. For the more buttoned-up event, we’re swooning over the pairing of this deep red silk and wool dress from Fendi and Lele Sadoughi’s multi-layer pearl necklace. For those feeling footloose and fancy free, both of these elegant off-the-shoulder and strapless full length dresses from Carolina Herrera and Lela Rose are sure to impress. Those looking for something fun and more on the edgy side, LoveShackFancy is bringing the magic with this perfectly on trend plaid midi dress paired flawlessly with black Christian Louboutin’s.

Home for the Holidays

And of course, you’ve got to have some cozy, versatile looks that can work for anything from a casual dinner with friends to cuddling up close to the fire with family. Trends we’re admiring this season include puffs, patterns, and feathers. Puffs can be worn with anything at any time, especially this FRAME leather puff that can be dressed up with these silver sparkly skinny crop pants. You can even pair it with gorgeous patterned sweaters from Veronica Beard or La Ligne for a casual look that’s also warm. Finally, cozy up with the sleekest feathered pajama set and Manon mules from MARKET. Look and feel good even while snuggling at home this holiday season.

No matter the occasion, Highland Park Village has all your holiday dressing needs. For more on what Highland Park Village has to offer this season, click here.