Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
'Tis the Season For Parties, Gatherings, and Stunning OutfitsBY PC Studios // 11.12.21
La Ligne giselle red dress is the definition of classic cocktail this season. ($425)
Trina Turk Asandra Sparkly Jumpsuit is our holiday uniform with sparkles, sparkles and more sparkles. ($358)
Alice + Olivia's Ellis Chain Trim mini dress is the classic cocktail attire for any fun occasion.
Market AJE black midi dress with fun puffed sleeves is showcasing our favorite holiday trend. ($475)
Veronica Beard's Kura Satin Dress is the season's most fashion-forward neutral dress that looks good on everyone. ($595)
Lele Sadoughi pearl earrings are the season's chicest addition to any outfit. ($198)
This Lele Sadoughi multi-layer pearl necklace turns any outfit to formal attire. ($195)
MARKET's cult gaia mini shoulder bag has just the right amount of rhinestones. ($488)
The La Vie Style Metallic Caftan is the holiday go-to dress. ($750)
Lela Rose off-the-shoulder, hunter green gown has the most gorgeous bow addition that is so elegant. ($2,990)
Carolina Herrera's long gold sequined dress is sure to be a showstopper this season. ($5,490)
The ultimate holiday pump from Jimmy Choo that elevates any festive attire. ($1,125)
This red FENDI wool dress is the perfect holiday formal attire. ($2,950)
The go-to black Rockstud Black Alcove clutch from Valentino that makes every outfit pop. ($2,590)
The versatile black Christian Louboutin pump that goes with everything. ($795)
Oh my stars! This LoveShackFancy midi dress is all you need this holiday season. ($695)
LoveShackFancy does it again with this chic plaid one-shoulder masterpiece. ($685)
The beautiful Veronica Beard Chiana Fair Isle sweater and Herst black velvet midi skirt pair so well together. ($495)
Sparkly, skinny crop jeans from Frame can be paired with almost anything and keep it's polished look. ($268)
You can never go wrong with this versatile black puffer that's both warm and stylish from FRAME. ($1,298)
Feel comfy and stylish with these feathered PJ's from MARKET this holiday. ($320)
Feel stylish even by the fire at home with these Manon feathered slippers from MARKET. ($290)
Rag and Bone's Elias satin pant is a perfect holiday staple that can be dressed up or down. ($395)
Festive striped La Linge Sweater that can be mix/matched for casual gatherings. ($295)
This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year filled with elegant holiday parties, festive events, and family gatherings — giving us all the reasons to get dressed up. With calendars already filling up fast, it’s time to revamp your holiday wardrobe with cozy sweaters, party dresses, and stunning accessories. Highland Park Village, Dallas’ go-to luxury shopping destination, has created an exclusive holiday guide featuring this season’s top trends and fashionable outfits that you and your closet need.
Whatever gatherings you have planned, this is your Highland Park Village Holiday Fashion Guide.
Classic Cocktail Party
For the classic cocktail party, consider a variety of beautiful, on-trend dresses from Alice + Olivia, MARKET, La Ligne, and Veronica Beard at Highland Park Village. Trends we are loving this season include fun puffed-sleeves seen in this black AJE Midi dress and billowy skirt dresses that can be dressed up or down just like this deep red Giselle dress. What’s more fashionable than classics that never go out of style like nude satin that looks flattering on everyone and flawless plaid that can never be wrong? Pair all outfits with this elegant Valentino Alcove clutch for a polished look and feel.
Festive Opulence
Starring all things shiny and sparkly, this group of pieces from Highland Park Village is perfect for the holiday season. There’s no better way to turn heads when you walk into a party than by wearing a colorful sequin La Vie Style House caftan and Lele Sadoughi pearl crystal earrings. This season is all about the brighter the better which is why this Trina Turk Asandra jumpsuit and LoveShackFancy Colville Mini Dress is a look sure to impress. Pair any outfit with Jimmy Choo pumps and the Cult Gaia Gera mini shoulder bag from MARKET to add the extra pop you’re looking for.
Formal Affair
Make sure to get your formal looks in order at Highland Park Village as you get prepped and ready for any charity gala or winter wedding. For the more buttoned-up event, we’re swooning over the pairing of this deep red silk and wool dress from Fendi and Lele Sadoughi’s multi-layer pearl necklace. For those feeling footloose and fancy free, both of these elegant off-the-shoulder and strapless full length dresses from Carolina Herrera and Lela Rose are sure to impress. Those looking for something fun and more on the edgy side, LoveShackFancy is bringing the magic with this perfectly on trend plaid midi dress paired flawlessly with black Christian Louboutin’s.
Home for the Holidays
And of course, you’ve got to have some cozy, versatile looks that can work for anything from a casual dinner with friends to cuddling up close to the fire with family. Trends we’re admiring this season include puffs, patterns, and feathers. Puffs can be worn with anything at any time, especially this FRAME leather puff that can be dressed up with these silver sparkly skinny crop pants. You can even pair it with gorgeous patterned sweaters from Veronica Beard or La Ligne for a casual look that’s also warm. Finally, cozy up with the sleekest feathered pajama set and Manon mules from MARKET. Look and feel good even while snuggling at home this holiday season.
No matter the occasion, Highland Park Village has all your holiday dressing needs. For more on what Highland Park Village has to offer this season, click here.