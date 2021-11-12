Dallas’ Famous Cattle Baron’s Ball ‘Doubles Down’ on Fundraising and Festivities
Inside the Largest Single-Night Fundraiser for the American Cancer SocietyBY Billy Fong
Diana Hamilton, Deborah Ferguson, Heather Randall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Cattle Baron's Ball (Photo by Tamytha Cameron).
The Cattle Baron's Ball Committee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Dean and Wanda Fearing (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Partying it up at Gilley's Dallas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Lora Farris, Danielle Giglio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Olivia and Jeff Kearney (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Country music star Dierks Bentley was one of the event's headliners (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Dennis and Laura Moon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Country music star Cole Swindell was one of the event's headliners (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Diana Hamilton, Heather Randall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron).
Diana Hamilton, Live Auction Stage Headliner, Heather Randall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron).
Diana Hamilton, Deborah Ferguson, Heather Randall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron).
The former Cattle Baron's Ball Charimen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron).
Greg and Kim Hunt, Kevin Dahlberg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Diana Hamilton, Dierks Bentley, Heather Russell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Joe Bob, Lisa Shirley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron).
Katy Brooks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marjon Henderson, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Merry and Brady Wyatt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Robbie and Skyler Baty (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
Theresa and Brian Parkinson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )
It’s been a few years since I’ve attended the iconic Cattle Baron’s Ball. But then again, it’s been at least since 2019 for everyone. The sell-out event (it often is) at Gilley’s Dallas welcomed a record 2,400 guests on a crisp night in late October
This now eagerly anticipated annual fundraiser was started in 1974 and is always a crowd-pleaser. The ball is the largest single-night fundraising event for cancer research in the world and has raised more than $90 million for the American Cancer Society in North Texas.
The Cattle Baron’s committee is a rite of passage for many local community leaders in the making. One hundred active women serve passionately year-round to raise awareness of the annual event and funds for cancer research projects in North Texas. The list of past members is a veritable who’s who of Dallas’ philanthropic community.
This year’s chairs, Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall (veteran committee members) were slated for 2020 and returned for an unprecedented second year. The theme they chose: “Double Down.” And double down they did netting a whopping $3.6 million.
Selfishly, it’s one of my few opportunities during the year to wear cowboy boots. I went out in search of a new pair the week leading up to the event and found an exquisite vintage Costume National brown pair at Luxury Consignment. A few friends corrected me that mine were more “riding boots” than true “cowboy boots,” but all I cared about was how chic they looked. Thank you, Cattle Baron’s Ball.
I would be hard pressed to choose best dressed for the night since there were so many fabulous cowboys and cowgirls. It wasn’t just a stereotypical assortment of western wear, but lots of sparkling jewels and shiny frocks. If I were to list a few of the true standouts it would be Talley Hodges, Olivia Kearney, Marjon Henderson, and Jess Bolander. The star cowboy had to be the main stage entertainer, Dierks Bentley. The award-winner country music superstar, who had been under quarantine three weeks earlier, played to a standing (and dancing) crowd that evening.
Other spotted in their denim and diamonds best that were bidding up and helping the live auction make a new record ($980,000) included: Nancy Gopez, Luis Araujo, Jonika Nix, Chase Morton, Maggie Kipp, Scotti Sitz and John Davidson, Samantha Wortley, and Victoria Snee.
For additional information on the Cattle Barons Ball and Committee please visit www.cattlebarons.com. For information about The American Cancer Society, please contact cattlebaronsdallas@cancer.org or call 214-443-9222.