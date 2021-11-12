Dallas’ Famous Cattle Baron’s Ball ‘Doubles Down’ on Fundraising and Festivities

It’s been a few years since I’ve attended the iconic Cattle Baron’s Ball. But then again, it’s been at least since 2019 for everyone. The sell-out event (it often is) at Gilley’s Dallas welcomed a record 2,400 guests on a crisp night in late October

This now eagerly anticipated annual fundraiser was started in 1974 and is always a crowd-pleaser. The ball is the largest single-night fundraising event for cancer research in the world and has raised more than $90 million for the American Cancer Society in North Texas.

The Cattle Baron’s committee is a rite of passage for many local community leaders in the making. One hundred active women serve passionately year-round to raise awareness of the annual event and funds for cancer research projects in North Texas. The list of past members is a veritable who’s who of Dallas’ philanthropic community.

This year’s chairs, Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall (veteran committee members) were slated for 2020 and returned for an unprecedented second year. The theme they chose: “Double Down.” And double down they did netting a whopping $3.6 million.

Selfishly, it’s one of my few opportunities during the year to wear cowboy boots. I went out in search of a new pair the week leading up to the event and found an exquisite vintage Costume National brown pair at Luxury Consignment. A few friends corrected me that mine were more “riding boots” than true “cowboy boots,” but all I cared about was how chic they looked. Thank you, Cattle Baron’s Ball.

I would be hard pressed to choose best dressed for the night since there were so many fabulous cowboys and cowgirls. It wasn’t just a stereotypical assortment of western wear, but lots of sparkling jewels and shiny frocks. If I were to list a few of the true standouts it would be Talley Hodges, Olivia Kearney, Marjon Henderson, and Jess Bolander. The star cowboy had to be the main stage entertainer, Dierks Bentley. The award-winner country music superstar, who had been under quarantine three weeks earlier, played to a standing (and dancing) crowd that evening.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe

















Next

Other spotted in their denim and diamonds best that were bidding up and helping the live auction make a new record ($980,000) included: Nancy Gopez, Luis Araujo, Jonika Nix, Chase Morton, Maggie Kipp, Scotti Sitz and John Davidson, Samantha Wortley, and Victoria Snee.

For additional information on the Cattle Barons Ball and Committee please visit www.cattlebarons.com. For information about The American Cancer Society, please contact cattlebaronsdallas@cancer.org or call 214-443-9222.