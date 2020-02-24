Fashion / Shopping

How a Dallas Shop Girl is Modernizing a Quintessential Local Jewelry Boutique — and Continuing Its Legacy

Alysa Teichman Grew Up in Ylang 23, Now She's Thinking About Its Future

BY // 02.24.20
6 4×6 ALYSA FINAL

Alysa Teichman of Ylang 23, photographed by Tamytha Cameron

Joanne and Charles Teichman launched Ylang 23 as a freestanding boutique focusing on costume jewelry at Galleria Dallas in 1985. The next year, their daughter, Alysa, was born. “It was the center of my orbit,” Alysa says of the store, where she would spend most of her time after school and on weekends. “As many entrepreneurs do, my parents worked from open to close when they started. I really grew up in the business.”

Alysa worked as a shop girl over holiday breaks while she was studying at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, and while she loved selling, she never considered a full-time career with the family business. But after graduating in 2009, she realized retail was in her blood. She completed the executive training program at Fossil in Richardson before moving to New York City to manage ecommerce for bastion of prep Jack Rogers.

7 4×6 TEICHMANS FINAL ylang 23
Alysa flanked by her parents, Joanne and Charles Teichman, owners of Ylang 23 in The Plaza at Preston Center.

“I learned so much about running and growing a digital business,” says Alysa, who brought that knowledge back to Ylang 23, taking over digital operations while attending graduate school at New York University. At this point, the store moved from Galleria Dallas to its current location in The Plaza at Preston Center. After graduating with an MBA in 2016, it all came full circle: Alysa moved back to Dallas as Ylang 23’s vice president of business development and hasn’t looked back.

“This is the first time I’ve thought, ‘This is it. This is what I’m going to do,’” she says.

Alysa’s role encompasses everything strategic and forward-looking for the brand, which now specializes in high end designer jewelry. She is often on the road traveling to New York, Paris, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas multiple times a year to source new merchandise. Since taking on her full-time role, Teichman has launched THENEXTNOW, an emerging designer competition that builds upon her parents’ legacy of mentoring up-and-coming design talent. She also spearheaded monthly ear-piercing events that have upped the brand’s edgy-cool factor.

Returning home to help run the family business has made Alysa realize the larger notion of family that comes with running a retail operation as robust as Ylang 23 — one that goes far beyond working with her parents each day.

“I’m really close with many of the designers we work with. We’ve carried some lines like Cathy Waterman and Ten Thousand Things for more than 20 years,” she says. “When I was living in New York, David [Rees] from Ten Thousand Things came and looked at apartments with me. He’s like my big brother.”

Last summer, she visited Greek designer Lito at her home in Athens, and was recently in London spending time with new designer Carolina Bucci.

“We’re proud of what we do and we — my parents and I — really value having amazing personal relationships with our designers, our team, and our clients,” she says. “We’re very lucky in that way.”

Featured Events
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X