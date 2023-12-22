David Woo’s Latest Book Features the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Dallas Photojournalist’s Most Iconic Images

One of our favorite local photophiles has something for the bibliophiles out there. David Woo has launched his third book, WOO! The Decisive Moment (Pediment Publishing), with 160 pages of photos and portraits including President George W. Bush, Nolan Ryan, Mark Cuban, Karl Rove, Gary Kelly, Colleen Barrett, Jan Strimple, Tom Schieffer, Clint Murchison, Shannon Wynne, and Troy Aikman.

Woo asked 15 of the subjects to write the first thing they think when looking at their own photograph, so expect some insightful and perhaps self-deprecating personal commentary. The Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist spent 42 years at The Dallas Morning News capturing images from his travels to exotic locales on four continents. Woo estimates he’s worked on more than 25,000 assignments, from multiple Super Bowls to Pope Paul II’s visit to Mexico in 1979 and the 1993 Branch Davidian siege near Waco.