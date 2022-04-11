World’s Most Precious Diamonds Showcased at De Beers’ Houston Galleria Store — Inside the Vaults

From De Beers Jewellers' The Alchemy of Light Atomique collection on display in the Galleria boutique.

De Beers Jewellers introduces Alchemist of Light, the famed house's newest high jewelry collection, on view in the Galleria boutique through Saturday. Here, Atomique.

Diamond aficionados in the Houston area have the rare opportunity to view the most exclusive diamonds from the De Beers Jewellers’ vaults. But it only lasts through this Saturday, April 16 as two special collections have a stopover in Houston before heading off to the United Kingdom and then on to Asia.

The Alchemy of Light, De Beers’ new breathtakingly beautiful high jewelry collection, was introduced in January during couture week in Paris. That along with the 1888 Master Diamonds Collection of ethically sourced, exceptional natural diamonds are on view in the diamond experts’ Galleria boutique.

The Alchemy of Light collection represents what De Beers CEO Céline Assimon describes as “a sublime fusion of art and science, precision and imagination, tradition and modernity.”

With blockchain research and the employ of titanium in the design, De Beers has created some of the most unique and remarkably beautiful pieces that are accompanied by detailed convenance — the journey of the diamond — assuring the ethicality of the stones.

The Light Rays designs of The Alchemist of Light collection by De Beers Jewellers

There are two facets to the collection — Atomique and Light Rays. These are two very different esthetic approaches, but both are based on the science of the diamond. The first, exceptional white diamonds set in 18K white gold, focuses on the inner beauty of the diamond reflecting on its prismatic and molecular makeup.

The second more contemporary design is a reflection of sunlight radiating from behind clouds. To create that esthetic colored titanium shaped in fan motifs gives the illusion of the sun’s rays embellished with ground, bringing fancy color, rough and polished diamonds in warm tones.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe



















Next

The additional contemporary note of the pieces is their versatility. Sections can be taken apart and worn independently and one particular piece in the Light Rays collection can be separated and the diamond worn as a handbag charm or, as it’s known in Texas, as a hat charm. Stacking rings can be worn altogether or individually.

“These daring designs push creative and technical boundaries, inspired by the exceptional diamonds that De Beers is able to source, cut and polish to the most exacting standards,” Assimon says.

The Light Rays ear cuff pieces worn by actress Hunter Schafer at the recent Academy Awards.

A second edition of The Alchemy of Light collection will be introduced in Paris during couture week.

The 1888 Masters Diamond collection, the highest possible grade, flawless diamonds in exceptionally large carat counts in magnificent designs are showstoppers. While we know that talking dollars is uncouth, we couldn’t help but ask the price of the dynamite 20-carat three diamonds ring.

That would be in the neighborhood of $4 million. And the 7-carat single diamond ring is priced around $1.5 million. There are lesser but equally stunning pieces in the collection. It’s a sheer delight to merely observe the wonders of nature in these special diamonds.