River Oaks Tennis Luncheon Turns the Country Club Lawn Into a Flowery Fashion Show — Two Times the Fun

Champagne, caviar, fab fashions and perfect weather — what more could the lunching fashionistas have asked for? The return of the Men’s Clay Court Championship luncheon at River Oaks Country Club after the COVID-induced hiatus was a spectacular two day event that was as colorful as the banks of azaleas blooming across the brahman neighborhood.

Some would say that it was the “haves” and the “uber haves” that gathered on the country club lawn, 700 strong each day. To preen in the gentle sunshine. To schmooze with friends decked out in floral frocks. And to soak in the possibilities of the Tootsies alfresco fashion presentation.

The interesting aspect of this luncheon, that sells out mere moments after reservations open, is that many of the women attend both days. For fashion observers and people watchers, it is a must-attend event.

Raquel Adham, Whitney Crane, Rosangela Capobianco, Michelle Smith, Rania Edlebi (Photo by Jacob Power)

The location of the 2022 luncheon presented a welcome change from the closed in area around the swimming pool that has hosted Tootsies models for some 35 years. The pool is under reconstruction. The consensus by just about all is to keep the event on the lawn, where breezes blow through and the green grass underfoot is a pleasant reminder of spring, in the future too.

Welcoming guests were tournament director Bronwyn Greer and luncheon chair Kelly Hackett, and the Tootsies team: owners Donna and Norman Lewis and the fashion house’s creative director Fady Armanious.

New to the tournament were Berg Hospitality honchos chef Robert Del Grande and Sam Governale holding court at a glamorous booth dispensing Ben Berg’s caviar on blinis. The free caviar samples, the same offered at Turner’s, The Annie Cafe and B&B Butchers, had fans swooning.

Likewise the trays of fancy jewels and fine timepieces from Tenenbaum Jewelers that were circulated across the luncheon scene. Tenenbaum owners Tony Bradfield and Dr. Kevin Black were on the scene through much of the tournament as Tenenbaum was one of the signature sponsors.

In fact, Bradfield was honored to present the trophy in center court to the Men’s Clay Court tennis champ Reilly Opelka, who beat Dallas favorite John Isner in Sunday’s finals. Bradfield was further delighted that the winners of the doubles competition were both from his native Australia.

PC Seen: Beth Zdeblick, Leigh Smith, Kelley Lubanko, Phoebe Tudor, Whitney Crane, Sheridan Williams, Anne Neeson, Cynthia Allshouse, Amanda Boffone, Kristy Bradshaw, Linda Lyons Ewing, Minnie Baird, Laura Sweeney, Amanda Evans, Julie Bayouth, Lisa Eads, Ceron, Cami Goff, Bobbie Nau, Michelle Smith, Sippi Khurana, Carolyn Tanner, Brenda Love, Stephanie Fleck, and Melissa Juneau.