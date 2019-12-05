More Than a Gift — How De Beers Diamonds Create Memories That Last

The My First De Beers Collection features the same quality jewelry at a lower price point.

This diamond ring perfectly echoes its wearer’s individuality and journey of their own making.

Mother-of-pearl is another new element to the Enchanted Lotus Collection.

The Dewdrop Collection combines beautiful micropavé with bezel-set round brilliant diamonds that pay homage to the beauty of nature.

The Diamonds are for everyone, but they aren’t one style fits all. De Beers, the Home of Diamonds since 1888, understands the individualized and evolving nature of the precious gemstone in all its forms.

And now the brand is unveiling More Than A Gift — highlighting four of its dazzling diamond collections just in time for the holiday season.

De Beers’ collections blend contemporary design, creative details and the meaningful symbolism. Enchanted Lotus, Dewdrop, Horizon and My First De Beers symbolize the jewelers vision of innovation, while also staying true to the legacy of the brand.

“More than a gift, a piece of De Beers jewelry represents a shared statement. Something that creates a memory and carries you forward, with a meaning that lasts long after the gift has been opened,” Francois Delage, CEO of De Beers Jewellers, says.

Purity and eternity are at the heart of the Enchanted Lotus collection. De Beers’ signature floating micropavé used to create the Enchanted Lotus Collection is a nod to the elegance and beauty of the lotus flower. Set against the backdrop of turquoise, mother-of-pearl, malachite, lapis lazuli and carnelian, the natural diamonds pop, while also complementing the striking color palettes.

The Dewdrop Collection also calls upon nature, with designs inspired by fresh drops of dew delicately adorning flowers and petals at the start of each new day. Symbolic of new beginnings and exciting possibilities, each ring, pendant, necklace and bangle in this collection features hand-selected bezel-set and micropavé diamonds.

The Horizon Collection is a fresh addition to the De Beers family of rings, speaking to a modern aesthetic, while still echoing the De Beers essence. The Horizon ring features a single-row pavé band orbiting between two outer bands. The craftsmanship of the Horizon Collection involves contemporary diamond design with the accuracy of technical achievement, the central band of each ring is hand-set with 0.36 carats of micropavé diamonds.

The My First De Beers collection captures the beauty and symbolism of De Beers in more petite styles for the wearer and the budget. The collection includes diamond stud earrings, pendants, bracelets and rings in white gold, rose gold and yellow gold.

With its commitment to responsibly and ethically sourced diamonds and flawless pedigree of expert craftsmanship and stunning design, More Than A Gift beautifully captures the spirit of the legendary jeweler.

There’s diamond jewelry and then there’s De Beers diamond jewelry. For the holidays and for always.

For more on the De Beers difference and the More Than a Gift curated gift guide, click here.