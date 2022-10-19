de Boulle Channels Some Serious Runway Glamour, Turns Its Clients Into Supermodels For a Special New Collection’s Debut

Elia Gabbanelli gets glammed up to sparkle with the help of de Boulle jewelry.

In a city that shines bright with fine jewelry, de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry is one of the most radiant Dallas lights of all. The Preston Road fixture will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year and in honor of the milestone, de Boulle is unveiling its new collection in true runway fashion.

The never-seen-before collection, designed and created by Karen Boulle, consists of more than 200 pieces, including many one-of-a-kind items with bespoke jewels. To roll out the collection, the mother-daughter duo Karen and Emma Boulle hosted an exclusive, intimate reveal with 11 lucky clients at a photo studio in Dallas. It’s a party that will not soon be forgotten.

While sipping Billecart-Salmon bubbles and munching on lavish charcuterie spreads, the lucky 11 mixed and mingled.

In an unexpected twist, the supermodel’s own glam team was on-site at the launch party to transform each of the guests into their best model selves. With Clyde Haygood styling hair and Heather Fitzgerald on makeup duty — plus an onsite manicurist at the ready, of course — each woman got to live her own runway ready dreams.

But what’s a runway walk and photoshoot without the jewels? Guests were able to select their own jewels from de Boulle’s collection for their photoshoot with noted fashion photographer Juddson Baker. Photos really are worth a thousand words. And then some.

“The de Boulle collection is an eclectic mix that provides a complete range of fine jewelry, from beautiful everyday, every-event diamond earrings to elegant and stately suites of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings that are just perfect for a red-carpet occasion,” Karen Boulle says.

First launched in 2014 in de Boulle’s own magazine featuring Karen Boulle, this reenergized collection received an overwhelming response. Its now-signature necklace — interlocking links in the form of a stylized letter B, complete with an updated nautical-rope texture, that slip through a loop and terminate at an oversized toggle clasp — still stuns. And the de Boulle “B” Link Collection Necklace now comes in two sizes, all the better to stun. It is handmade in Italy in 18 karat white gold, rose gold and yellow gold.

In honor of de Boulle’s 40th anniversary, the “B” Link Collection will be updated to feature gleaming pavé diamonds on the links, loop and toggle.

Between champagne, charcuterie and those stunning carats, de Boulle certainly set a high bar for future jewelry parties. And really, with the occasion this big, nothing less would do.

For more on de Boulle's upcoming 40th anniversary, all its stunning collections and more, check out this Dallas jewelry institution's expansive website. Or visit its Houston store in River Oaks District or its Dallas flagship store on Preston Road.