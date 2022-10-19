Neiman Marcus Goes West — Scenes from the ‘Muse of the West’ Event in Ferris, Texas

Carolina Cucinelli, Alessio Piastrelli (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
An entrance waiting for an Instagram story (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Jodi Kahn, Daz McColl, Lana Todorovich (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Stephen & Margaret James, Sally Rose-Lassiter, Steve Lassiter (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Pat McEvoy, Angela Malone, Jayne Nelson (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Neiman Marcus PresentationBrunello Cucinelli and Neiman Marcus Celebrate Muse of the West Capsule Collection (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Hannah Selleck, Alex Hamer (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Stunning tables (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss and BFA Kaitlin Saragusa)
Model looks (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Carolina Cucinellli, Hannah Selleck (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Model pose (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss and BFA Kaitlin Saragusa)
Krystal Schlegel, Billy Fong (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss and BFA Kaitlin Saragusa)
Model Vignette (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Merritt Beck (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Jodi Kahn, Carolina Cucinelli, Lana Todorovich (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Alyssa Lenore (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Dustin Holcomb, Nerissa Helpenstill, Billy Fong (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Ryan Ross, Lana Todorovich, Massimo Caronna (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Kim Whitman (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Carolina Cucinellli, Lana Todorovich (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Megha & Nirav Tolia (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss and BFA Kaitlin Saragusa)
Sarah Najafi (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Lisa Proler, Alexa Emilio, Jo Simpson (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Melody Akhavan, Jasmine Zutter (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Ryan Ross, Lana Todorovich, Massimo Caronna (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Krystal Schlegel (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Teri Hardin, Emiliana Soto, Chase Cavin (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Nick Stein (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss and BFA Kaitlin Saragusa)
Lori Dunn, Claudia Coleman (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Emilia Soto, Tony Mata, Maricela Heckelman, Veronica Cordoba, Andrea Gronau (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Mary McGreevy, Scott Mitchel, Teri Hardin (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Jayne Nelson, Angela Malone (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Kim Whitman, Carolina Cucinelli, Krystal Schlegel (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Nirav & Megha Tolia, Carolina Cucinelli, Alessio Piastrelli (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Irene Lee, Harry Kwon, Yoon KIm (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Steve Lassiter, Angela Malone, Dianne Adleta (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Nick Stein, Yoon Kim, Harry Kwon, Nathan Pinzon, Irene Lee (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Chase Cavin, Melody Akhavan, Jasmine Zutter (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Irene Lee, Yoon KIm (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
The Seen / Fashion / Shopping

Neiman Marcus Goes West — Scenes from the ‘Muse of the West’ Event in Ferris, Texas

Brunello Cucinelli Brings the Magic — and the Italians

BY Billy Fong // 10.19.22
photography Jason Sean Weiss and BFA Kaitlin Saragusa
The invitation read: Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer Neiman Marcus, and Carolina Cucinelli, co-president and co-creative director Brunello Cucinelli, are delighted to invite you to Muse of the West. Join us for cocktails at sunset and dinner under the stars at Roadrunner Ranch in Ferris, Texas.

I knew that the brilliant and creative team at Neimans would have the perfect formula for a dinner to celebrate their longtime friends at Brunello Cucinelli. Gorgeous models wearing the latest American West-inspired collection (check). Country western band (check). A mashup menu of Italian and old west — pasta as one course and a filet as another prepared by Neiman Marcus executive chef Jessica Oost and Neiman Marcus chef Matt Zita (check check). A bevy of dashing Italians (check check check). And finally, gorgeous weather (check — who knew that the Neiman’s crew had the magical ability to arrange for perfect temperature and big wide open skies).

An entrance waiting for an Instagram story (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
An entrance waiting for an Instagram story (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss and BFA Kaitlin Saragusa)

The Muse of the West capsule collection was designed exclusively for Neiman Marcus’s discerning clientele by sisters and creative partners Carolina and Camilla Cucinelli. The collection takes inspiration from the iconic American West and reinterprets it in a modern, feminine, and refined manner with a decisively Italian twist. Some of the pieces that caught my eye that evening: a reinvented version of the iconic denim jacket, a suede duster, and some sumptuous and enveloping cardigans. You can build an entire wardrobe from the collection as it includes exquisite lightweight shirts, a versatile selection of dresses, and accessories such as pointed ankle boots, riding-style boots, loafers, sporty clogs, and bags aplenty.

The elegant dinner scene was set with two long tables with delicate wildflowers adorning the tablescape. I was thrilled to notice the place card next to mine said Krystal Schlegel as I had spotted her when she arrived with her sister, Kimberly Whitman, but hadn’t run into her during the cocktail portion. The Schlegel sisters looked oh-so Western chic in flowing white ensembles and en-pointe cowboy hats. I decided to wear a double-breasted blazer that evening and was pleasantly surprised that many of the Cucinelli-wearing guests opted for the same.

Kim Whitman, Carolina Cucinelli, Krystal Schlegel (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)
Kim Whitman, Carolina Cucinelli, Krystal Schlegel (Photo by Jason Sean Weiss)

Spotted at the ranch channeling their Muse of the West included Neiman Marcus executives Ryan Ross, President; Jodi Kahn, VP of Luxury Fashion; and Daz McColl, Chief Marketing Officer; Brunello Cucinelli executives Alessio Piastrelli, Member of Men’s Style Team and Massimo Caronna, President & CEO of North America; Hannah Selleck; Alyssa Lenore; Sarah Najafi; Kimberly Whitman; Merritt BeckPaula Brockway; Madelyn and Richard Reass; Pat McEvoy; Debbie Gordon; Carol HaganCarlyn Chudik; and Lindsay Cotton.

The Muse of the West collection is now available online at NeimanMarcus.com and at all Neiman Marcus stores across the country, with several stores featuring Western-inspired visual installations. 

