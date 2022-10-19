Neiman Marcus Goes West — Scenes from the ‘Muse of the West’ Event in Ferris, Texas
Brunello Cucinelli Brings the Magic — and the ItaliansBY Billy Fong // 10.19.22
The invitation read: Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer Neiman Marcus, and Carolina Cucinelli, co-president and co-creative director Brunello Cucinelli, are delighted to invite you to Muse of the West. Join us for cocktails at sunset and dinner under the stars at Roadrunner Ranch in Ferris, Texas.
I knew that the brilliant and creative team at Neimans would have the perfect formula for a dinner to celebrate their longtime friends at Brunello Cucinelli. Gorgeous models wearing the latest American West-inspired collection (check). Country western band (check). A mashup menu of Italian and old west — pasta as one course and a filet as another prepared by Neiman Marcus executive chef Jessica Oost and Neiman Marcus chef Matt Zita (check check). A bevy of dashing Italians (check check check). And finally, gorgeous weather (check — who knew that the Neiman’s crew had the magical ability to arrange for perfect temperature and big wide open skies).
The Muse of the West capsule collection was designed exclusively for Neiman Marcus’s discerning clientele by sisters and creative partners Carolina and Camilla Cucinelli. The collection takes inspiration from the iconic American West and reinterprets it in a modern, feminine, and refined manner with a decisively Italian twist. Some of the pieces that caught my eye that evening: a reinvented version of the iconic denim jacket, a suede duster, and some sumptuous and enveloping cardigans. You can build an entire wardrobe from the collection as it includes exquisite lightweight shirts, a versatile selection of dresses, and accessories such as pointed ankle boots, riding-style boots, loafers, sporty clogs, and bags aplenty.
The elegant dinner scene was set with two long tables with delicate wildflowers adorning the tablescape. I was thrilled to notice the place card next to mine said Krystal Schlegel as I had spotted her when she arrived with her sister, Kimberly Whitman, but hadn’t run into her during the cocktail portion. The Schlegel sisters looked oh-so Western chic in flowing white ensembles and en-pointe cowboy hats. I decided to wear a double-breasted blazer that evening and was pleasantly surprised that many of the Cucinelli-wearing guests opted for the same.
Spotted at the ranch channeling their Muse of the West included Neiman Marcus executives Ryan Ross, President; Jodi Kahn, VP of Luxury Fashion; and Daz McColl, Chief Marketing Officer; Brunello Cucinelli executives Alessio Piastrelli, Member of Men’s Style Team and Massimo Caronna, President & CEO of North America; Hannah Selleck; Alyssa Lenore; Sarah Najafi; Kimberly Whitman; Merritt Beck; Paula Brockway; Madelyn and Richard Reass; Pat McEvoy; Debbie Gordon; Carol Hagan; Carlyn Chudik; and Lindsay Cotton.
The Muse of the West collection is now available online at NeimanMarcus.com and at all Neiman Marcus stores across the country, with several stores featuring Western-inspired visual installations.