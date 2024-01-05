Best Practices From The Skincare Guru at Houston’s Bella Rinova, Deborah Michelson

How did it all start? How did you become the skincare guru?

Skincare always sparked my interest since I was young. My girlfriends would buy makeup and I would buy skincare! I wanted to keep my youth and improve my skin by experimenting with creams and serums.

What are you looking forward to in 2024?

I’m excited to improve my health and wellness this year. I also look forward to experimenting and trying new lines of skincare. Maybe I’ll find some new techniques, as well!

Along those lines, what’s the next big thing for skincare in 2024?

Advanced technology in treatments utilizing serums that pair well with penetrating masks. Also, smart devices for homecare.

If you were going to invest in just one skincare product, what would it be?

Cleanser! Cleanser is so very important.

What’s the biggest thing that has surprised you after being in the business for decades?

It’s incredible how the younger generations have come to learn to take care of their skin and skincare. I love to see it!

Even with the renewed focus and attention, what’s the most frequent mistake you see people make when it comes to skincare?

Not exfoliating properly. Improper exfoliation can prevent other products from penetrating the skin.

Common misconceptions about skincare?

That all you need is one cream. One cream can’t do it all!

What about those just starting out on their skincare journey? Any wise words?

Cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and drink lots of water.

Skincare that’s worth the splurge?

Eye cream.

Let’s get personal. How do you spend the first five minutes of your day?

I stretch before I get out of bed, start my coffee, and have a glass of water.

Go-to meal in Houston.

Kata Robata. The house salad and hamachi kama are amazing.

Ideal day in Houston.

A cup of coffee and a muffin from Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, blow-dry and mani-pedi at Bella Rinova, stop by Longoria Collection to see what’s new, have a nice dinner in River Oaks District, and end my day watching an episode of my current favorite TV series, The Gilded Age.

Two people you’d like to have dinner with.

Estée Lauder, because I want to know how she got started in skincare and what she did to create her successful company. And, Julia Childs because she’s fabulous! When I started cooking, I learned from her cookbooks.