Texas Design Week Dallas 2023 was a week-long celebration of design with 41 designers and architects in panel discussions, illustrated talks, book signings, cocktails, and dinners.

This year’s sponsors include Monogram Luxury Appliances, HN Capital Partners, Dallas Design District, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Frontgate and Cosentino.

What: de Gournay sumptuous private dinner followed by brunch the next day, with de Gournay director Hannah Cecil Gurney and creative director Jemma Cave

Where: Culp Associates

Takeaway: A private dinner the evening before the showroom brunch event drew together some of de Gournay‘s best clients, as well as Culp Associates owner Karen Rogers-Still and her compatriots Cammie Marrs and Jessica Salmons. A cozy room reimagined by the de Gournay creative team, Hannah Cecil Gurney, daughter of de Gournay founder Claud Cecil Gurney, and creative director Jemma Cave, honored Texas Design Week Dallas with a debut collection of hand-painted and embroidered wallcoverings that pay tribute to the Texas landscape. “I adore” … “I must have this” … “I need.” These were the declaratory statements (or exclamatory, rather) heard again and again as guests wandered the de Gournay installations of dreamy wallpapers during the brunch at Culp Associates showroom. Perfection — not a detail that didn’t feel de Gournay.

Spotted: Barry Williams, Doniphan Moore, Jan Showers, Laura Lee Clark Falconer and husband John, Mark Sikes, John Bobbitt, Joe Minton, Sara See, Pete West, Brant McFarlain, Hannah White, Shawna Kuykendall, Kate Beebe, Jonathan Sanders, Karen Schoellkopf, Michelle Moussa, Ellett Miciotto, Lloyd Princeton, Muffin Lemak, Andy Doughty, Rupal Dalal, Khaled Shaheen Pasha and Callie Windle.

— Billy Fong

What: Alexa Hampton salon talk, book signing, and afternoon wine

Where: Visual Comfort & Co.

Takeaway: The wonderfully lit new showroom for Visual Comfort twinkled with lighting designed by Kelly Wearstler, Ralph Lauren, Thomas O’Brien, Ray Booth, and of course, designer of the hour Alexa Hampton, which served as the backdrop for a designer whose personality rivals her talent. Alexa, in full Halloween face, began with “Thank you, margarita vineyards, and welcome to my high-heeled book tour.” From there, she regaled her audience with stories of her appreciation for “tailored and erudite rooms,” and the fact that she “married a Greek to legitimatize my love of helmets.” (She collects and occasionally works them into her designs.) The daughter of legendary designer Mark Hampton, Alexa had her audience in the palm of her hand.

Spotted: Visual Comfort’s Grace Hiller, Dana Miller, John Bobbitt, Beth Bender, Ellett Miciotto, Kim Dinota, Joyce Fox, Michael Bauer, Erin Till, Laura Denien, Tonya Trest, Ed Hill, Ginny Bond, and Tracy McNeese.

— Billy Fong