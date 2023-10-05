Country Music Stars Descend on Fort Worth For Double D Ranch’s Stockyards Takeover — A Party Like No Other Awaits

Double D Ranch is celebrating its first big year in the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend. It all starts with a private party at Tannahill’s featuring a couple of country music legends this Thursday, October 5. And that’s just the beginning of the fashionable festivities.

Following a Double D Ranch fashion show, one of Fort Worth’s favorites will take to the stage at Tannahill’s Music Hall for an event dubbed Party On Delta Dawn. Tanya Tucker, the consummate performer with that iconic whiskey voice, will perform her hits. Other celebrity guests like Randy Travis also will be there.

Tanya Tucker was a fixture in the Fort Worth Stockyards way before its recent resurgence in popularity. She knows her way around this historic district.

Tucker’s remarkable career kicked off with the release of her most famous single “Delta Dawn” way back in 1972, when the singer was just 13 years old. She has been a favorite performer at Billy Bob’s Texas since the 1970s and 1980s, often staying in the Celebrity Suite at The Stockyards Hotel when in town.

Although, Tucker’s career has had its ups and downs, her unapologetic wild child persona has persisted through it all. Her dance card also seems quite full as of late. This year, Tucker was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and her new album Sweet Western Sound came out in June. She also recently revealed she’s the subject of a new documentary called The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlisle. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Double D Ranch Rides On

The Double D Ranch positioned itself as one of the premier Western lifestyle brands when it launched in 1989, well known for its Native American blanket coats. These Western style makers produce everything from fringe and hand-beaded designs to premium leather goods. With a vast array of sought-after accessories from boots and belts to hats, home decor and even jewelry, Double D outfits every aspect of the Western lifestyle.

Double D’s own celebration continues at Cowtown Coliseum this Friday, October 6. Customers are encouraged to “shop ‘til you drop at the store” before Double D takes over one section of the Cowtown Coliseum for the Stockyards Championship Rodeo. Those who purchase rodeo tickets from Double D will get them at a discounted rate of $25, and will also secure a slot for a photo in the historic arena before all the rodeo fun.

Then, Double D Ranch will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Fort Worth flagship store at 10 am on Saturday. October 7. Followed by a celebratory champagne toast, of course. Throughout the day, Double D creative director Cheryl McMullen will be visiting with shoppers and signing jackets from 1 pm to 3 pm. The party moves over to the Atico rooftop bar from 8 pm to 11 pm with Jo-el and Lee Ann Ulmer (who bill themselves as 2Country4Nashville) performing live. The $25 tickets for this event are being sold separately.

The celebration concludes with some gospel music and Stran Smith preaching at a Sunday service that is scheduled from 10 am to 11:30 am on October 8. Double D will close the jam-packed weekend with brunch, and that’s a free event that doesn’t require a ticket.

For more information on the Double D Ranch takeover of the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend and to purchase tickets, go here.