Fashion

Carla Rockmore is a Social Media Fashion Sensation Worth Following

The Dallas Designer — Deemed "The Real-Life Carrie Bradshaw" by Vogue — Makes Killer Content and Jewelry

BY Katie Schumacher // 10.05.23
Carla Rockmore's street style. (photographed by Gabriel Suazo)
Carla Rockmore's street style. (photographed by Gabriel Suazo)
Dallas social media style sensation Carla Rockmore has upped her game with a sculptural fine jewelry collection handmade from precious and semi-precious stones — or “mini heirlooms,” as Rockmore calls them. With her surname, how could she not delve into jewels?

The Canadian-born designer spent 30 years in the fashion industry and traveling the world before moving to Dallas in 2012. Known for her style advice and the outsized personality captured in her TikTok videos, Rockmore has amassed more than 2 million followers since her digital debut just over a year ago. Soon, she caught the eye of Vogue (the institution anointed her “the real-life Carrie Bradshaw”), resulting in a bump in followers from the fashion crowd.

@carlarockmore

Can somebody explain what the dealio is with navy and black and the aversion to it? It’s such a chic combination. Same thing goes for chocolate brown and black. I never quite understood the problem. Now, I do understand not pairing sunshine yellow and black. You may end up looking like a bumblebee. But black and navy? Delicious! #ootd #holidaypartyoutfit #fashiontiktok

♬ original sound – Carla Rockmore

Rockmore is known for her humorous, well-edited videos, all filmed straight from her closet (a two-story wonder featuring a spiral staircase and fireplace). With her uncanny ability to create mash-ups of seemingly irreconcilable pieces into brilliant ensembles, she cites fashion legends Iris Apfel, Diana Vreeland, and Diane von Furstenberg as her influencers — and most-wanted dinner party guests.

“Nobody told them how to dress,” Rockmore says. “They all sit comfortably in their skin.”

Carla Rockmore Rajasthan Short Earrings, $3,500

For her fine jewelry collection (priced between $850 – $3,750), the outsized earrings, rings, and necklaces drip with moonstones, aquamarine, quartz, and black onyx, with flashes of diamonds — all sourced and handmade in Jaipur. As for leaning into a style silo, Carla says, “I might feel like dressing in a full flourish of embellishment on Monday, and a chic minimalist look on Tuesday.”

It’s rare to see a social media influencer over 50, so we had to ask: What’s your one piece of style advice to the babes on TikTok and Insta?

“Don’t watch too much social media!” Rockmore shares with a laugh. “Everybody becomes influenced by what they see. The less you see of what other people are doing the more authentic you will be to yourself, and therefore stand out. Be genuine. Trust your instincts.”

Our instinct? Move the Rajasthan earrings to our shopping cart.

