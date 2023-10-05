Carla Rockmore is a Social Media Fashion Sensation Worth Following

Dallas social media style sensation Carla Rockmore has upped her game with a sculptural fine jewelry collection handmade from precious and semi-precious stones — or “mini heirlooms,” as Rockmore calls them. With her surname, how could she not delve into jewels?

The Canadian-born designer spent 30 years in the fashion industry and traveling the world before moving to Dallas in 2012. Known for her style advice and the outsized personality captured in her TikTok videos, Rockmore has amassed more than 2 million followers since her digital debut just over a year ago. Soon, she caught the eye of Vogue (the institution anointed her “the real-life Carrie Bradshaw”), resulting in a bump in followers from the fashion crowd.

@carlarockmore Can somebody explain what the dealio is with navy and black and the aversion to it? It’s such a chic combination. Same thing goes for chocolate brown and black. I never quite understood the problem. Now, I do understand not pairing sunshine yellow and black. You may end up looking like a bumblebee. But black and navy? Delicious! #ootd #holidaypartyoutfit #fashiontiktok ♬ original sound – Carla Rockmore