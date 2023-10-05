Carla Rockmore is a Social Media Fashion Sensation Worth Following

Carla Rockmore's street style. (photographed by Gabriel Suazo)
Dallas social media style sensation Carla Rockmore has upped her game with a sculptural fine jewelry collection handmade from precious and semi-precious stones — or “mini heirlooms,” as Rockmore calls them. With her surname, how could she not delve into jewels?
Can somebody explain what the dealio is with navy and black and the aversion to it? It’s such a chic combination. Same thing goes for chocolate brown and black. I never quite understood the problem. Now, I do understand not pairing sunshine yellow and black. You may end up looking like a bumblebee. But black and navy? Delicious! #ootd#holidaypartyoutfit#fashiontiktok
Rockmore is known for her humorous, well-edited videos, all filmed straight from her closet (a two-story wonder featuring a spiral staircase and fireplace). With her uncanny ability to create mash-ups of seemingly irreconcilable pieces into brilliant ensembles, she cites fashion legends Iris Apfel, Diana Vreeland, and Diane von Furstenberg as her influencers — and most-wanted dinner party guests.
“Nobody told them how to dress,” Rockmore says. “They all sit comfortably in their skin.”
For her fine jewelry collection (priced between $850 – $3,750), the outsized earrings, rings, and necklaces drip with moonstones, aquamarine, quartz, and black onyx, with flashes of diamonds — all sourced and handmade in Jaipur. As for leaning into a style silo, Carla says, “I might feel like dressing in a full flourish of embellishment on Monday, and a chic minimalist look on Tuesday.”
It’s rare to see a social media influencer over 50, so we had to ask: What’s your one piece of style advice to the babes on TikTok and Insta?
“Don’t watch too much social media!” Rockmore shares with a laugh. “Everybody becomes influenced by what they see. The less you see of what other people are doing the more authentic you will be to yourself, and therefore stand out. Be genuine. Trust your instincts.”