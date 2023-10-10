This Houston Surgeon Sets Out to Be The New Face of Facelifts

In an era where facelifts have transcended their old image of conspicuous nips and tucks, Dr. Sanaz Harirchian emerges as a beacon of natural beauty. Gone are the days of the tightly pulled skin associated with the cosmetic procedures of the past, thanks to a deeper understanding of the science behind facial aging. In this modern landscape, non-surgical treatments and fillers offer alternatives to going under the knife, yet the delicate balance between enhancement and authenticity remains a challenge.

Dr. Sanaz Harirchian stands at the forefront of this evolution, a trailblazing female surgeon in a field traditionally dominated by men. What sets her apart is not only her remarkable expertise but also her innate ability to empathize with her patients, particularly women navigating their complex relationships with self-image. Fondly referred to as "Dr. Sanaz" by those she treats, she brings a personal touch to her practice that resonates deeply with her patients.

Amid a staggering male-to-female ratio in the plastic surgery world, Dr. Sanaz defies conventions as a partner at My Houston Surgeons. Her husband, Dr. Arjuna Kuperan, is a distinguished board-certified ENT surgeon specializing in sinus surgery and forms a dynamic duo with her in the operating room. Their surgical synergy is a testament to their shared dedication to refining both the inner and outer aspects of their patient’s well-being.

At the heart of Dr. Sanaz’s philosophy lies the fusion of art and science, where the technical intricacies of facial plastic surgery intersect with the pursuit of beauty. Recognizing that beauty, much like the art it is, is subject to interpretation, underscoring the importance of surgeon-patient alignment. “A successful outcome,” she remarks, “parallels a harmonious partnership, where both surgeon and patient share a common vision. My patients always want to look like themselves, just the best version of themselves.”

Central to achieving the nuanced natural appearance of her facelifts, is Dr. Sanaz’s profound grasp of the aging process. Unlike the idealized notion of aging upward, the face succumbs to gravity’s inexorable pull, necessitating a customized tailored approach for each individual. It’s this understanding that leads her to adopt an assertive stance when required. To avoid the overzealous puffiness and distortion associated with excessive filler use, she champions procedures that lift rather than stretch, focusing on lifting the deeper anatomic structures for a more natural look that reverses the aging process.

Her signature technique, the deep-plane facelift, demonstrates her surgical finesse. Unlike the more conventional skin-only approach, the deep-plane lift is a muscle-tightening operation, whereby ligaments are released, descended fat pads are repositioned higher, and the facial and neck muscles are tightened and lifted. The result is a face and neck that looks restored and natural — never pulled or distorted.

Dr. Sanaz Harirchian’s impressive biography is a testament to her steadfast commitment to her craft. She is a product of an elite academic pedigree having studied at Brown University and then the New York University School of Medicine. Armed with an Ivy League education and double board certifications, she specializes in facial rejuvenation with a focus on rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facelifts, neck lifts, and facial contouring. Her expertise in facial anatomy and the aging process underscores her belief in individualized care, making each procedure as unique as the patients themselves. tailoring each procedure to the unique desires and features of her patients. This rare blend of scientific insight and artistry enables her to achieve perfectly crafted natural transformations, leaving you feeling like the best version of yourself.

In a time when plastic surgery seems overdone and omnipresent, she is a breath of fresh air. As she artfully orchestrates the delicate dance between enhancement and authenticity, she reshapes the face of facelifts, reminding us that true beauty is a reflection of individuality.