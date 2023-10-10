Post Malone and The Dallas Cowboys Team Up With Raising Cane’s, The Woolworth Returns, and More Local Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Post Malone and The Dallas Cowboys team up with Raising Cane’s to open a new restaurant.

Opening on Thursday, October 12 on Northwest Highway, a first-of-its-kind Raising Cane’s restaurant debuts in partnership with Grapevine native Post Malone and The Dallas Cowboys. The new, themed chicken tenders outpost was inspired by Posty’s love of the local spot growing up as well as his love of America’s Team. Featuring a 32-foot-tall Cowboys Star that guests will enter in the drive-thru, blue lighting throughout the inside, Cowboys memorabilia, outfits that Malone has worn on stage, and a vending machine selling merch, this Raising Cane’s will be like no other. Other perks include a Post Malone fan mailbox, a knight suit replica, and a custom painting of Post Malone by artist Patrick Ganino.

A downtown Dallas bar has reopened after closing for renovations and a menu revamp.

Owned and operated by HattenLuke Hospitality Group, The Woolworth has reopened with a fresh interior and new menu. Since 2013, the local spot has been serving cocktails and food on Elm Street. Led by chef Ronald Von Hatten, the new menu will feature a bigger selection of dishes than before. Some highlights include salmon crudo, coffee rub lamb pops, grilled halibut, pan-roasted Airline chicken, and the “101” Pork Belly Crackling — a signature dish made with Red Top Farms Berkshire pork belly. There’s also a new premium Linz Heritage Angus Reserve Beef where guests can choose from hanger, filet mignon, ribeye, and more cuts.

New cocktails were created by Christian Rodriguez (formerly at Tipsy Alchemist) and include choices such as Yoga Pants (coconut fat washed vodka, monk fruit, basil, citrus, and coconut water) and Black Magic — a bourbon, Averna, “Black Magic,” and saline concoction.

A Canadian company brings three new restaurants to Dallas.

Earlier this year, Seasons 52 in NorthPark Center shuttered and the Dallas Morning News announced that a Vancouver-based restaurant called Joey (a modern American spot) would be moving in. To begin its Texas expansion, the Canadian company opened an outpost in Houston and will continue with Dallas this year, according to the DMN, with three new spots. The flagship of Joey will debut at NorthPark in 2024. Next summer, Local Public Eatery (a casual American spot) will debut in the currently-in-renovation Henderson Avenue strip housing Gemma — which recently underwent its own facelift. And another Joey is expected to go into the former Sisu space in Uptown.