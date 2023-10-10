Restaurants / Openings

Post Malone and The Dallas Cowboys Team Up With Raising Cane’s, The Woolworth Returns, and More Local Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 10.10.23
Raising Cane’s Dallas

Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys team up with Raising Cane's for a new themed restaurant in Dallas. (Courtesy of Raising Cane's)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Raising Cane's Dallas
Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys team up with Raising Cane’s for a new themed restaurant in Dallas. (Courtesy of Raising Cane’s)

Post Malone and The Dallas Cowboys team up with Raising Cane’s to open a new restaurant.

Opening on Thursday, October 12 on Northwest Highway, a first-of-its-kind Raising Cane’s restaurant debuts in partnership with Grapevine native Post Malone and The Dallas Cowboys. The new, themed chicken tenders outpost was inspired by Posty’s love of the local spot growing up as well as his love of America’s Team. Featuring a 32-foot-tall Cowboys Star that guests will enter in the drive-thru, blue lighting throughout the inside, Cowboys memorabilia, outfits that Malone has worn on stage, and a vending machine selling merch, this Raising Cane’s will be like no other. Other perks include a Post Malone fan mailbox, a knight suit replica, and a custom painting of Post Malone by artist Patrick Ganino.

 

The Woolworth Dallas
The Woolworth reopens after renovations and menu revamp. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

A downtown Dallas bar has reopened after closing for renovations and a menu revamp.

Owned and operated by HattenLuke Hospitality Group, The Woolworth has reopened with a fresh interior and new menu. Since 2013, the local spot has been serving cocktails and food on Elm Street. Led by chef Ronald Von Hatten, the new menu will feature a bigger selection of dishes than before. Some highlights include salmon crudo, coffee rub lamb pops, grilled halibut, pan-roasted Airline chicken, and the “101” Pork Belly Crackling — a signature dish made with Red Top Farms Berkshire pork belly. There’s also a new premium Linz Heritage Angus Reserve Beef where guests can choose from hanger, filet mignon, ribeye, and more cuts.

New cocktails were created by Christian Rodriguez (formerly at Tipsy Alchemist) and include choices such as Yoga Pants (coconut fat washed vodka, monk fruit, basil, citrus, and coconut water) and Black Magic — a bourbon, Averna, “Black Magic,” and saline concoction.

JOEY Dallas Restaurant
Canada-based restaurant JOEY is coming to Dallas. (Courtesy)

A Canadian company brings three new restaurants to Dallas.

Earlier this year, Seasons 52 in NorthPark Center shuttered and the Dallas Morning News announced that a Vancouver-based restaurant called Joey (a modern American spot) would be moving in. To begin its Texas expansion, the Canadian company opened an outpost in Houston and will continue with Dallas this year, according to the DMN, with three new spots. The flagship of Joey will debut at NorthPark in 2024. Next summer, Local Public Eatery (a casual American spot) will debut in the currently-in-renovation Henderson Avenue strip housing Gemma — which recently underwent its own facelift. And another Joey is expected to go into the former Sisu space in Uptown.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX
FOR SALE

2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX

$1,499,999 Learn More about this property
Bill Phillips
This property is listed by: Bill Phillips (281) 467-2829 Email Realtor
2437 County Road 1204
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
901 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

901 Harvard
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
901 Harvard
2905 Wichita
Riverside Terrace
FOR SALE

2905 Wichita
Houston, TX

$599,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2905 Wichita
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X