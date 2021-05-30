Hating the Dumbed Down Dressing Trend — and Embracing Comfy Sandals and Slides That Actually Make It Stylish

Puffy and fluffy sandals and slides are a thing this year, like these feather sandals from Neiman Marcus.

For years I’ve been complaining about people going out in public in their pajama pants and house shoes. Since when is that OK? How have we devolved from casual Fridays and athleisure wear to just marching out to the grocery store in our jammies?

It has been a steady slide, landing many into what appears to be full give-up-mode.

That’s why when I first noticed women wearing a new fashion forward version of house slippers and exaggerated puffy and fuzzy slides, I thought it was a joke. It seemed like fashion had waved the white flag and just rolled over. Like designers had shrugged their shoulders and just figured, if you cannot beat ‘em, join ‘em.

Now I’m on board. The world may be slowly stepping out of its pandemic stretchy pants, but at least we can ease our feet back into things. There’s no need to punish them with strappy sandals and spike heels just yet.

No other shoe trend is getting more attention right now than the ultra-cozy, comfy, slipper-look sandals and slides. They are puffy and fluffy, oh-so-casual and super trendy this season.

Here’s where you can find them in Fort Worth (most are also available online):

