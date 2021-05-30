Hating the Dumbed Down Dressing Trend — and Embracing Comfy Sandals and Slides That Actually Make It Stylish
Puffy and Fluffy Is the New, Fabulous Footwear CrazeBY Courtney Dabney // 05.30.21
For years I’ve been complaining about people going out in public in their pajama pants and house shoes. Since when is that OK? How have we devolved from casual Fridays and athleisure wear to just marching out to the grocery store in our jammies?
It has been a steady slide, landing many into what appears to be full give-up-mode.
That’s why when I first noticed women wearing a new fashion forward version of house slippers and exaggerated puffy and fuzzy slides, I thought it was a joke. It seemed like fashion had waved the white flag and just rolled over. Like designers had shrugged their shoulders and just figured, if you cannot beat ‘em, join ‘em.
Now I’m on board. The world may be slowly stepping out of its pandemic stretchy pants, but at least we can ease our feet back into things. There’s no need to punish them with strappy sandals and spike heels just yet.
No other shoe trend is getting more attention right now than the ultra-cozy, comfy, slipper-look sandals and slides. They are puffy and fluffy, oh-so-casual and super trendy this season.
Here’s where you can find them in Fort Worth (most are also available online):
Tory Burch
5162 Monahans Ave., Suite E140
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tory Burch Double T Shearling Slide in Ivory – $238
Chic comfort. This cozy new sport slide sandal hugs the foot, in super-soft shearling on the band and cushioned insole. The raised Double T is edged in metallic trim for subtle shine. Now you can take your fuzzy slippers out for a daytime stroll.
Tyler’s
1621 River Run #101
Fort Worth, TX 76107
UGG black Fluff Yeah Slipper Slides – $99
Whether you’re in the comfort of your home or out on the town, the UGG Fluff Yeah Slide is your new best friend. Supper soft and plush, these sheepskin uppers have an open toe to show off you new polish. The easy slip-on design has an elastic strap with UGG graphic. They have soft sheepskin linings and throughout, lightly cushioned foot bed, durable rubber outsole.
Anthropologie
1540 S University Dr.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ariana Bohling Velour Bow Slippers – $65
Brooklyn-based designer Ariana Bohling crafts a collection of minimalist footwear destined to be worn season after season. Each of her designs is handmade by artisans in Peru, who shape supple leathers and soft alpaca wool into sleek silhouettes that blend comfort and style, like these velour bow slippers with a rubber soul – in citron yellow or medium pink.
Neiman Marcus
5200 Monahans Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Aquazzura Boudoir Velvet Feather Thong Sandals – $650
You can’t get your hands on them just yet, but these over-the-top sexy thong sandals embellished with a dramatic pouf of ostrich feathers on the top is now in pre-order mode. The Aquazzura “Boudoir” velvet sandals have a flat heel and thong strap, with a molded footbed for added comfort.
You Are Here
5109 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Loeffler Randall Woven Sandal in Black – $250
Designer Loeffler Randall got in on the trend with these eye-catching woven sandals. The black flat slide sandal is pumped up with an uber-puffy woven black leather upper, and a leather wrapped padded footbed makes it the go-to for comfort as well.
Stanley Eisenman Shoes
6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., 5144 Monahans Ave.
FORT WORTH, TX 76116
Tristan Taupe Terry Slide by Andre Assous – $98
These ultra-cozy cross band slides are enveloped with terry cloth making them luxuriously comfortable. They’ve got the coziness to lounge at home or take a stroll outside with the sturdy foot bed. Available in either black or taupe, and fashioned of terry cloth, they are the perfect beach or pool side slips-ons.