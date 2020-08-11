The New Working From Home Style — the Best Designer Pajamas for Productive Lounging

This set from The White Company is crafted from two layers of cotton muslin, accented with mother of pearl buttons. At $109, it comes with a matching travel bag.

Cozy Earth pajamas promise a comfy fit in this ensemble crafted from knit bamboo. Bamboo bed linens from Cozy Earth are among Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things. We'll take it to the home office.

Not long after COVID-19 sent everyone home from work for an endless new normal of home officing, there was a slow but certain sea change in our thinking about work clothes. We quickly moved from expected office attire to pajamas. What was the point of getting out of pajamas if the only thing we were going to do after signing off on the computer at the end of the day was to have dinner and veg, two activities perfectly suited for pajamas?

Hello, 24-hour PJs.

Working at home, some of us would not change out of our pajamas until late in the afternoon. Some would not change at all. Soon the concept of “daytime” pajamas and “nighttime” pajamas honed in on our sense of stay-at-home style. While many slipped into athleisure wear, an arena in which Lululemon reigns supreme, many opted for the total comfort of loose-fitting pajamas. Clothing that would not hurt our feelings when dealing with the quarantine 15 or whatever weight gain has been attributed to the pandemic.

If you are like me and have been wearing the same three pairs of pajamas most of the day for the last six months, it’s time to up your PJ game. We know what we want — relaxed luxury, enhanced breathability and, yes, even a sense of style. With that in mind, I invite you to join me on my online shopping spree in which I perused a variety of designer pajamas. I did purchase one set but you’ll have to find out which one another day.

Johnny Was Mode Mix short sleep pajamas in 50/50 pima cotton and modal, priced at $150.

I’m a sucker for girly florals in silk, but that was not the extent of my search. In the photos below, you’ll find a one-piece romper from Lunya (not my style but surely someone’s), a silk Oscar de la Renta set in a wild pattern and a serene option crafted from a double layer of muslin from The White Company of London.

Swiss-based Hanro is known for its loungewear, intimate apparel, relaxed fit and seamless design and I’ve included two options from the brand. At the other end of the colorful spectrum, the two offerings in silk from Johnny Was present an option with shorts and the other with long pants.

