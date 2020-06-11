Houston Gets its Own Drive-In Fashion Show — Top Men’s Store Tackles Coronavirus Concerns With Creativity

Bill Baldwin Real Men Wear Pink kickoff party at M Penner in an in-store fashion show. On Saturday the fashions are in the parking lot.

While drive-in movies are the latest thing in experiencing Hollywood entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic, one long-time Houston retailer is joining that party by hosting a drive-in fashion show on Saturday afternoon.

M Penner is taking its show on the road so to speak by inviting guests to pull up in the parking lot of the sophisticated Uptown Park haberdashery for a four-tiered outdoor fashion show that comes with treats.

“One thing we do know is that many of our customers are really bored and looking for diversions,” Karen Penner tells PaperCity. “With Father’s Day around the corner, our sales team had a powwow and came up with a really fun idea, which we are implementing this Saturday.”

As she points out, locally-owned retailers have been hurting in much the same way as restaurants — closures followed by reluctant customers. These challenging times require a certain creativity.

“Everyone loves a fashion show but since sitting/standing shoulder to shoulder is not realistic, or safe, right now, we are recreating the concept and having a Drive-In Fashion Show with Father’s Day gift ideas,” Karen Penner says.

Attendees are signing up for reserved parking spaces and neighboring Merus Grill will be providing cars with snack trays that include popcorn, candy and drinks.

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

For those who prefer to view from home, store owner Murry Penner and fashion show coordinator Todd Ramos will be providing live commentary on the show from on both Facebook Live and Instagram.

The latest in men’s fashions will include four themes based on the reality enforced by the pandemic: “Working From Home,” “Backyard Pool time, ” Zoom Happy Hour” and “Date Night At Home.”

The M Penner sales team worked together on creating a consumer-friendly/social distancing event that would appeal to a broad range of customers. The traditional charitable fashion show fundraisers just would not work with close encounters and tight seating. The answer — take the show outdoors!