With A Wes Gordon Hello and Naomi Campbell Goodbye, The Second-Ever Dubai Fashion Week Was An All-Around Stunner

Rizman Ruzaini is a internationally acclaimed Malaysian fashion house who presented an exciting first show at Dubai Fashion Week. (Photo by Dubai Fashion Week )

The collections at Dubai Fashion Week were as diverse as the stylish crown and blossoming culture of the glitzy area. Pictured here: Michael Cinco SS24. (Photo by Dubai Fashion Week)

Dubai favorite designer Michael Cinco celebrated his latest collection on the final day of Dubai Fashion Week (Photo by Courtesy of Dubai Fashion Week )

A designer local to Dubai, Anaya debuted a punchy pastel collection of structured pieces coveted by any woman. (Photo by Dubai Fashion Week )

Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, claimed this sequin number was a favorite among the new collection. (Photo by Dubai Fashion Week )

Dubai Fashion Week kicked off with a springy presentation of Carolina Herrera SS24 looks. (Photo by Dubai Fashion Week )

Globally renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell made her Dubai Fashion Week debut as she closed the Rizman Ruziani show in a glittering final look. (Photo by Dubai Fashion Week )

Fashion Month is a profound time for the fashion industry and the world’s style makers. Weeks of designer shows and presentations unveil collections all over the globe. Style-minded gurus set their sights on New York, London, Milan, Paris, and dozens of other trendsetting cities as they set the aesthetic for next season. Dubai Fashion Week, a welcome newcomer to the calendar, kicked off its second annual lineup of events, with the industry’s best descending upon the glitzy metropolitan city in the United Arab Emirates.

With a packed seven-day schedule, Dubai Fashion Week was a scene of burgeoning creativity and authentic culture, proving the area’s potential as a global style hub. Arab Fashion Council, a founding partner in Dubai Fashion Week, has made strides in just two years to create a platform for globally-minded brands in the region to enhance the voice of the emerging and coveted designers that participate.

The busy schedule went beyond shows – brand popups, designer talks, and welcoming industry dinners each day to further the region’s cultivation of creativity.

Reflective of Dubai’s diverse culture, the fashion week crowd included a stylish set of uber-glamorous devotees, editors, and buyers from all over the world.

Dubai Design District, or d3 as the cool locals call it, was a fitting epicenter for all the shows. A retail district boasting modern architecture brimming with artists, designers, architects, and creatives coming together to shape Dubai’s blossoming culture. The enormous tents were a thrilling beacon of the fashion happenings, with swanky fashionistas and luxury popups waiting to take their seat for the next show.

A Carolina Herrera Kick Off

Wes Gordon, the beloved Creative Director of Carolina Herrera, was an exciting guest of honor enlisted to kick off the second iteration of Dubai Fashion Week. A soft pink room with springy bunches of baby’s breath flowers unveiled the New York-based brand’s SS24 presentation, including exclusive new pieces for Dubai Fashion Week.

“I’m really excited to be here in Dubai,” Gordon said as he showed his collection, which pays homage to the feminine ’90s of bold lines and daring silhouettes but “is infused with Herrera romance, which makes a wardrobe of really fabulous dresses.”

Carolina Herrera joined the ranks of Jeremy Scott of Moschino, Stella McCartney, Chanel, and other iconic houses who chose Dubai to debut new collections and host popups in the last few years. Dubai is holding its own with a globally appreciated sense of style and its own set of discerning buyers.

Dubai’s Diversity, Innovation and Sustainability

The lineup of designers who graced the remaining six days of shows boasted collections on the cutting edge of the industry. Diversity, innovation, and sustainability were themes that each designer tirelessly weaved into their pieces.

Sustainable fashion favorite Pipatchara unveiled a well-received collection of handmade macrame pieces with all up-cycled materials.

Anaya, who created her collections in Dubai, showcased punchy pastel pieces with distinctive embroidery and structural fabric cuts. Anaya’s coveted brand feels boldly feminine in a way that any power dresser can relate to.

The show’s final day brought some powerful buzz with Michael Cinco’s much-anticipated collection of ready-to-wear and haute couture. Cinco, a favorite in the area and many a red carpet walking celebrity showed the best of his brand with vibrant pieces quintessential to the area’s signature style.

For a jaw-dropping finale show fitting for a Fashion Week sendoff, models trotted out new pieces from Rizman Ruziani, a Malaysian powerhouse brand with signature statement pieces.

Globally renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell made her Dubai Fashion Week debut in a buzzing room of the city’s most stylish set as she closed the show in a glittering final look.

With a Wes Gordon hello and a Naomi Campbell goodbye, Dubai Fashion Week earned its spot on the industry’s datebook.