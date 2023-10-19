Pearl Dallas Knox-Henderson
Restaurants / Openings

3 New Knox-Henderson Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Dallas Hot Spot

The Best of Pearl Sushi, Gemma, and Green Point

BY // 10.19.23
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: A new sushi spot from a former Nobu chef, the reopening of a Henderson Avenue favorite, and a seafood restaurant from the owner of Beverley’s.

To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.

Pearl Sushi

Knox-Henderson

4640 McKinney Avenue, Suite 130
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Pearl Sushi

The Hirame Usuzukuri is a must-try at Pearl Sushi. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

This new Knox-Henderson sushi spot comes from former Nobu chef Shine Tamaoki. The intimate space offers dine-in seating, a lovely patio, and a sushi to-go window. Seasonally-focused, the menu offers starters, cold dishes, hot dishes, nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and more. The cocktail list focuses on the classics, as well as unique drinks featuring Japanese flavors.

To Sip: If you like ube, the UbeHome cocktail is a must-try. For one, it’s bright purple and photo-worthy. It also tastes great with Nikka Gin, house-made ube syrup, lemon juice, and egg white. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, the Yuzu Spritz is super refreshing.

To Savor: Our server recommended we share a dish or two from each section of the menu. Favorite starters included the Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice and Spicy Edamame. For cold dishes, we opted for the Hirame Usuzukuri — thinly sliced fluke served with a delicious ponzu jelly. We also enjoyed the Wagyu Miso Cream Cheese sushi roll and the Chefs Selection seasonal nigiri. Another stunner was the hot, Japanese Fish and Chips. White fish tempura is battered with Japanese curry, fried, and tossed in Aonori seaweed. It’s served with housemade tartar sauce, ponzu mignonette and burdock chips.

Gemma

Knox-Henderson

2323 N. Henderson Avenue, Suite 109
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Gemma Dallas

Gemma's Steak Frites are a must-try on the new menu. (Courtesy)

After 10 years on Henderson Avenue, this Napa-inspired bistro from husband and wife team Stephen Rogers and Allison Yoder just underwent a major facelift. The intimate, 50-seat interior now has a fresh coat of paint, new seating, flooring, and more. The menu was also revamped with many new dishes.

To Savor: Start with the Melon & Peach Salad. Prepared with seasonal fruit, our starter included watermelon, plum, and goat cheese. You also can’t go wrong with the Hamachi Crudo that sits in tasty orange sauce with Calabrian chili and capers.

For mains, pastas have long been a favorite at Gemma (their rabbit pappardelle remains on the new menu), but the new lobster tagliatelle was a beautiful mix of fresh lobster, tomato, white wine, shallot, garlic, and basil. Another new addition, the Steak Frites is deliciously topped with chimichurri. Pair with a side of cauliflower with saffron and pickled banana pepper.

Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Green Point Dallas

The Lemon Bar is a stunning treat at Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

From Beverley’s and Clifton Club owner Greg Katz, this new Knox Street spot was opened in collaboration with his brother Nik. Both were born in Cape Town, South Africa and Green Point was the name of the town where their grandparents lived. There’s a large, horseshoe-shaped bar when you walk in for a quick bite or drink, as well as booth and table seating.

To Sip: If you like a little sweetness, start with the Unleash the Dragon cocktail. It’s a delightful mix of vodka, Aperol, dragonfruit syrup, lemon juice, Peychaud bitters, and Prosecco. A sliver of dragonfruit also garnishes the drink. Another favorite of the evening was the Black Pearl. The menu offers it with Japanese whisky, but I subbed it for mezcal and it was wonderful. The smokiness of the agave spirit paired well with the citrus and lemongrass flavors.

To Savor: The chilled crudo is a great place to begin as it comes with three kinds of fresh fish. Ours included salmon, bluefin tuna, and hamachi with lemon vinaigrette, shallots, and capers. The shrimp toast was another tasty starter. Perfect for two people, the protein was topped with a watercress and frisée salad and smoked jalapeño aioli.

For mains, I opted for the Ora King Salmon with a side of crispy fingerling potatoes. The salmon was cooked medium offering ample flavor, but a side of lemon butter never hurts. Surprisingly, the potatoes were the highlight of the meal. Tossed in garlic aioli, we scooped up every last bite.

Dessert is not to be missed at Green Point. Several intriguing options were offered (including a chocolate tart that I will be considering for next time), but the lemon bar with toasted meringue was the best end to a solid dinner.

Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X