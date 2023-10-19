3 New Knox-Henderson Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Dallas Hot Spot

From Beverley’s and Clifton Club owner Greg Katz, this new Knox Street spot was opened in collaboration with his brother Nik. Both were born in Cape Town, South Africa and Green Point was the name of the town where their grandparents lived. There’s a large, horseshoe-shaped bar when you walk in for a quick bite or drink, as well as booth and table seating.

To Sip: If you like a little sweetness, start with the Unleash the Dragon cocktail. It’s a delightful mix of vodka, Aperol, dragonfruit syrup, lemon juice, Peychaud bitters, and Prosecco. A sliver of dragonfruit also garnishes the drink. Another favorite of the evening was the Black Pearl. The menu offers it with Japanese whisky, but I subbed it for mezcal and it was wonderful. The smokiness of the agave spirit paired well with the citrus and lemongrass flavors.

To Savor: The chilled crudo is a great place to begin as it comes with three kinds of fresh fish. Ours included salmon, bluefin tuna, and hamachi with lemon vinaigrette, shallots, and capers. The shrimp toast was another tasty starter. Perfect for two people, the protein was topped with a watercress and frisée salad and smoked jalapeño aioli.

For mains, I opted for the Ora King Salmon with a side of crispy fingerling potatoes. The salmon was cooked medium offering ample flavor, but a side of lemon butter never hurts. Surprisingly, the potatoes were the highlight of the meal. Tossed in garlic aioli, we scooped up every last bite.

Dessert is not to be missed at Green Point. Several intriguing options were offered (including a chocolate tart that I will be considering for next time), but the lemon bar with toasted meringue was the best end to a solid dinner.