Glamorous Uptown Store Pivots for COVID-19 — How Elizabeth Anthony Maintains its Stylish DNA

Austin based jewelry designer Nak Armstrong joins Elizabeth Anthony models at the Uptown Park’s high-style boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Julie Rogers (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Olympia Le Tan bag (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Nak Armstrong (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
01
11

Austin based jewelry designer Nak Armstrong joins Elizabeth Anthony models at the Uptown Park's high-style boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

02
11

Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Rogers discusses the 'pivot' she has made to focus more on lifestyle and less on evening wear, thanks to COVID-19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

03
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony, Tyler Ellis shoulder chain handbag (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

04
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

05
11

Olympia Le Tan clutch handbag at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

06
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

08
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

09
11

Jewelry designer Nak Armstrong brought his Italian greyhound, Georgie, along for the fashion presentation at Elizabeth Anthony. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

10
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Austin based jewelry designer Nak Armstrong joins Elizabeth Anthony models at the Uptown Park’s high-style boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Julie Rogers (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Olympia Le Tan bag (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Nak Armstrong (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Fashion / Style

Glamorous Uptown Store Pivots for COVID-19 — How Elizabeth Anthony Maintains its Stylish DNA

A New Partnership for One of Houston's Most Elegant Fashion Havens

BY // 10.04.20
photography Shelby Hodge
Austin based jewelry designer Nak Armstrong joins Elizabeth Anthony models at the Uptown Park's high-style boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Rogers discusses the 'pivot' she has made to focus more on lifestyle and less on evening wear, thanks to COVID-19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony, Tyler Ellis shoulder chain handbag (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Olympia Le Tan clutch handbag at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Jewelry designer Nak Armstrong brought his Italian greyhound, Georgie, along for the fashion presentation at Elizabeth Anthony. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
1
11

Austin based jewelry designer Nak Armstrong joins Elizabeth Anthony models at the Uptown Park's high-style boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

2
11

Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Rogers discusses the 'pivot' she has made to focus more on lifestyle and less on evening wear, thanks to COVID-19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

3
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony, Tyler Ellis shoulder chain handbag (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

4
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

5
11

Olympia Le Tan clutch handbag at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

6
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

7
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

8
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

9
11

Jewelry designer Nak Armstrong brought his Italian greyhound, Georgie, along for the fashion presentation at Elizabeth Anthony. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

10
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
11

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Roberts graciously welcomed a handful, make that two handfuls, of fashionable ladies to her Uptown boutique for a COVID-19 redo of what has been for a number of years her signature luncheon in April. That, of course, was canceled and in its place she hosted two intimate autumn gatherings introducing a new partnership for the elegant shop.

While 10 ladies seated at two tables sipped mimosas and nibbled on brunch treats from Alice Blue, models paraded through in Akris Punto, Elizabeth Anthony‘s newest fashionable partnership.

“Our ladies are loving the brand and responding really well to it,” Roberts says. “It’s a good price point and it’s a lifestyle brand.”

Adding to the presentation was an array of handbags by designers such as Nancy Gonzalez, Hayward London and Asprey London and jewelry by  Austin-based designer Nak Armstrong, who clearly approved as the models paired their ensembles with his stunning jewelry. Elizabeth Anthony has a partnership, exclusive in the United States, with Asprey London

The parade of Akris Punto and Nak Armstrong jewels was repeated in early afternoon for ladies who were served tea and pastries. The two gatherings not only introduced the new partnership but also gave Roberts the opportunity to explain her approach to fashion during what is a dismal time for many retailers.

“You know that evening wear and special occasion clothing are my DNA,” she says. “But we had to make a shift. We had to pivot. We continue to have fantastic beautiful dresses but we are bringing in more lifestyle.”

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Roberts added that the 2020 pre-fall collections in the store today were ordered in December of 2019 and the fall fashions were ordered during New York fashion week in early February before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the United States. “We never dreamed that we would be sitting at an event with a mask on,” Roberts muses.

The fashion bug was clearly biting as the ladies had their sales people filling dressing rooms with pieces from the Akris Punto collection and from other designers which fill the store.

And that was a good thing as Roberts announced that during October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, that a portion of sales from every pink item sold in the store would go to the Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle fundraiser which benefits early detection and outreach programs at Memorial Hermann including the Bobetta C. Lindig Breast Care Center at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. (Pink is the official color of this special month.)

Bonus for the ladies: Akris Punto provided gift boxes with wonderfully soft, protective and attractive masks, a set of three.

Austin based jewelry designer Nak Armstrong joins Elizabeth Anthony models at the Uptown Park’s high-style boutique. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Julie Rogers (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Olympia Le Tan bag (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Nak Armstrong (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X