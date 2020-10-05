Glamorous Uptown Store Pivots for COVID-19 — How Elizabeth Anthony Maintains its Stylish DNA

Jewelry designer Nak Armstrong brought his Italian greyhound, Georgie, along for the fashion presentation at Elizabeth Anthony. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Rogers discusses the 'pivot' she has made to focus more on lifestyle and less on evening wear, thanks to COVID-19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Roberts graciously welcomed a handful, make that two handfuls, of fashionable ladies to her Uptown boutique for a COVID-19 redo of what has been for a number of years her signature luncheon in April. That, of course, was canceled and in its place she hosted two intimate autumn gatherings introducing a new partnership for the elegant shop.

While 10 ladies seated at two tables sipped mimosas and nibbled on brunch treats from Alice Blue, models paraded through in Akris Punto, Elizabeth Anthony‘s newest fashionable partnership.

“Our ladies are loving the brand and responding really well to it,” Roberts says. “It’s a good price point and it’s a lifestyle brand.”

Adding to the presentation was an array of handbags by designers such as Nancy Gonzalez, Hayward London and Asprey London and jewelry by Austin-based designer Nak Armstrong, who clearly approved as the models paired their ensembles with his stunning jewelry. Elizabeth Anthony has a partnership, exclusive in the United States, with Asprey London

The parade of Akris Punto and Nak Armstrong jewels was repeated in early afternoon for ladies who were served tea and pastries. The two gatherings not only introduced the new partnership but also gave Roberts the opportunity to explain her approach to fashion during what is a dismal time for many retailers.

“You know that evening wear and special occasion clothing are my DNA,” she says. “But we had to make a shift. We had to pivot. We continue to have fantastic beautiful dresses but we are bringing in more lifestyle.”

Akris Punto at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Roberts added that the 2020 pre-fall collections in the store today were ordered in December of 2019 and the fall fashions were ordered during New York fashion week in early February before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the United States. “We never dreamed that we would be sitting at an event with a mask on,” Roberts muses.

The fashion bug was clearly biting as the ladies had their sales people filling dressing rooms with pieces from the Akris Punto collection and from other designers which fill the store.

And that was a good thing as Roberts announced that during October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, that a portion of sales from every pink item sold in the store would go to the Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle fundraiser which benefits early detection and outreach programs at Memorial Hermann including the Bobetta C. Lindig Breast Care Center at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. (Pink is the official color of this special month.)

Bonus for the ladies: Akris Punto provided gift boxes with wonderfully soft, protective and attractive masks, a set of three.