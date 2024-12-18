Dramatic Fashion Comes to Life In Houston’s Uptown Park — Elizabeth Anthony Showcases a Dallas Designer With Heart

fbpx
01
24

American Heart Association Circle of Red celebrity models having a ball with designer Nardos Imam before the Elizabeth Anthony fashion show. (Photo by Christina Griffin)

02
24

Justin Makris & Nathalie Drew Makris, Julie Roberts, Jennifer Graves at the Elizabeth Anthony annual fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

03
24

Beth Muecke, Tracy Faulkner, Melissa Reihle at the Elizabeth Anthony American Heart Association benefit fashion presentation (Photo by Christina Griffin)

04
24

One of the many stunning gowns by Nardos modeled at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

05
24

Emcee Maggie Flecknoe at the Elizabeth Anthony annual fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

06
24

Sara McEown, Jen Torres at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

07
24

AHA senior vice president for Greater Houston Allison Sheeder at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

08
24

Circle of Red celebrity models Cindy Cook and Courtney Beck at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

09
24

Celebrity model Chloe Burk at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

10
24

Tracy Faulkner, Lenny Matuszewski at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

11
24

Celebrity model Victoria Fernandez t the Elizabeth Anthony annual fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

12
24

Shelley Boyer, Susan Hansen, Lesha Elsenbrook at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

13
24

Circle of Red celebrity model Kristina Somerville at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

14
24

Jennifer Graves, Julie Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony annual fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

15
24

Circle of Red celebrity model Stephanie Tsuru at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

16
24

Models in Nardos on the runway at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

17
24

Celebrity model Taylor Imel at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

18
24

Nardos Imam, Julie Roberts with models Circle of Red celebrity models at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

19
24

Catherine Langlois, Olivia Corson at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

20
24

One of the many stunning gowns by Nardos modeled at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

21
24

One of the many stunning gowns by Nardos modeled at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

22
24

One of the many stunning gowns by Nardos modeled at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

23
24

Kristina Somerville, designer Nardos Imam, Harriet Gertner at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

24
24

Red carpet ready gown by Nardos on the runway at the annual Elizabeth Anthony fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

Fashion / Style

Dramatic Fashion Comes to Life In Houston’s Uptown Park — Elizabeth Anthony Showcases a Dallas Designer With Heart

Boosting the American Heart Association and a Cause Close to Store Owner Julie Roberts' Own Heart

BY // 12.17.24
photography Christina Griffin
Since 2012 Dallas-based fashion designer Nardos Imam has been providing the leading ladies of Texas and well beyond with a wealth of stunning ensembles for evening and day. Elizabeth Anthony, the upscale women’s boutique in Houston’s Uptown Park shopping land, is one of only a handful of retailers and the only one in the Bayou City to carry the exclusive line.

So it was with much excitement that more than 200 fashion lovers joined the presentation of dynamic Nardos fashions during Elizabeth Anthony’s annual benefit for the American Heart Association (AHA).

Screen Shot 2024-12-17 at 12.49.54 PM (Photo by Christina Griffin)
Justin Makris & Nathalie Drew Makris, Julie Roberts, Jennifer Graves at the Elizabeth Anthony annual fashion evening benefiting the American Heart Association (Photo by Christina Griffin)

Store owner Julie Roberts hosted her ninth (this has been an annual event except for the COVID years) American Heart Assocition benefit that not only raises funds for the nonprofit but also salutes the AHA Circle of Red, Go Red for Women’s annual giving society. Roberts has herself been a member for a decade. As she reminded in her brief remarks, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women.

As is tradition with this evening, the Elizabeth Anthony parking lot is transformed into a sophisticated and elegant fashion show setting with the popular Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Bonar orchestrating the parade of Nardos fashions.

Screen Shot 2024-12-17 at 12.45.02 PM (Photo by Christina Griffin)
(Photo by Christina Griffin)

Always an added entertainment is the introduction of Circle of Red members who model creations by the featured designer. For 2024 slaying the runway in Nardos were local notable Houston women Kristina Somerville, Victoria Fernandez, Chloe Burke, Stephanie Tsuru, Taylor Imel and mother/daughter duo Cindy Cook and Courtney Beck.

Taking charge as emcee of the fashion presentation that followed a cocktail reception in the store was Maggie Flecknoe, CW39’s Houston Happens host. Also sharing spotlight time and further bringing home the importance of healthy hearts was American Heart Association senior vice president for Greater Houston Allison Sheeder.

PC Seen: Jennifer Graves, Helen Perry Simpkins and Dough Simpkins, Beth Muecke, Tracy Faulkner, Melissa Reihle, Paul Somerville, Tracy Faulkner, Natalie Drew Makris and Justin Makris, James Hattingh, Vanessa Hattingh, Talice Sagerer, Chance Pipitone, Lesha Elsenbrook, Sara McEown, Jen Torres, Nathalie Drew Makris and Jim Makris.

