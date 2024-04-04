Charity Fashion Show for CAC-Julie-Phillips-Roberts-and-Bobbie-Nau
Fashion Event for American Heart Gustavo-Rangel-Jason-Wu-Julie-Roberts-Nicole-Blaylock-1024×683
Fundraiser for United Way wchildren Jennifer and Justin
Photo wHusband following a Charity Event in-store
SPA.2022.kickoff.Julie Roberts, Kristina Somerville
01
05

Elizabeth Anthony founder and owner Julie Roberts with Bobbie Nau at a Children's Assessment Center luncheon benefit.

02
05

Gustavo Rangel & designer Jason Wu with Julie Roberts and Nicole Blaylock at an American Heart Association fundraiser at Elizabeth Anthony in 2022.

03
05

Elizabeth Anthony proprietor Julie Roberts with her children Justin (middle name Anthony) and Jennifer (middle name Elizabeth) at a United Way fundraiser.

04
05

Gary & Julie Roberts at a charity event in her Elizabeth Anthony luxury lifestyle boutique.

05
05

Julie Roberts and Kristina Somerville at the Elizabeth Anthony store in Uptown Park.

Charity Fashion Show for CAC-Julie-Phillips-Roberts-and-Bobbie-Nau
Fashion Event for American Heart Gustavo-Rangel-Jason-Wu-Julie-Roberts-Nicole-Blaylock-1024×683
Fundraiser for United Way wchildren Jennifer and Justin
Photo wHusband following a Charity Event in-store
SPA.2022.kickoff.Julie Roberts, Kristina Somerville
Fashion / Shopping

How Julie Roberts Turned Elizabeth Anthony Into a Houston Fashion Power — This Former Miss Missouri Started With Just $500 and a Dream

The PaperCity Interview

BY // 04.03.24
Elizabeth Anthony founder and owner Julie Roberts with Bobbie Nau at a Children's Assessment Center luncheon benefit.
Gustavo Rangel & designer Jason Wu with Julie Roberts and Nicole Blaylock at an American Heart Association fundraiser at Elizabeth Anthony in 2022.
Elizabeth Anthony proprietor Julie Roberts with her children Justin (middle name Anthony) and Jennifer (middle name Elizabeth) at a United Way fundraiser.
Gary & Julie Roberts at a charity event in her Elizabeth Anthony luxury lifestyle boutique.
Julie Roberts and Kristina Somerville at the Elizabeth Anthony store in Uptown Park.
1
5

Elizabeth Anthony founder and owner Julie Roberts with Bobbie Nau at a Children's Assessment Center luncheon benefit.

2
5

Gustavo Rangel & designer Jason Wu with Julie Roberts and Nicole Blaylock at an American Heart Association fundraiser at Elizabeth Anthony in 2022.

3
5

Elizabeth Anthony proprietor Julie Roberts with her children Justin (middle name Anthony) and Jennifer (middle name Elizabeth) at a United Way fundraiser.

4
5

Gary & Julie Roberts at a charity event in her Elizabeth Anthony luxury lifestyle boutique.

5
5

Julie Roberts and Kristina Somerville at the Elizabeth Anthony store in Uptown Park.

As the calendar glides further into April, the ever-stylish Julie Roberts finds herself on the brink of one of the busiest months of the year. The owner and founder of the Houston luxury lifestyle boutique Elizabeth Anthony is gearing up for a wealth of designer personal appearances and trunk shows as well as special events for loyal customers. All set to take place in her posh emporium in Uptown Park.

Among this month’s highlights are personal appearances from Rieke Common of Maison Common introducing her new Wild West collection, Lourdes Chavez with her 2024 fall collection, and a trunk show introduction of Sylva & Cie’s latest jewelry collection.

Could Roberts have imagined this level of fashion immersion back in 1987 when she launched her first business endeavor with little means? Clearly, it was with a determined entrepreneurial spirit that the former Miss Missouri (1982) grew from these humble professional beginnings into becoming one of Houston’s most prominent luxury fashion retailers.

“I began my consulting business with limited working capital and five dresses that I had personally worn to the Miss America Pageant,” Roberts says. “With $500 in seed money and a small startup inventory I pioneered the rental gown business.

“With every client I would coach and consult, I just kept reinvesting, reinvesting, reinvesting”

Julie Roberts’ client base grew from an initial three, she recalls, to 30, to 300 and then on and on from there.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
Elizabeth Anthony proprietor Julie Roberts with her children Justin (middle name Anthony) and Jennifer (middle name Elizabeth) at a United Way fundraiser.
Elizabeth Anthony proprietor Julie Roberts with her children Justin (middle name Anthony) and Jennifer (middle name Elizabeth) at a United Way fundraiser.

Today, Elizabeth Anthony (the store consists of the middle names of Roberts’ daughter and her son) has 22 employees and stretches across 8,000 square feet with a designer stable that includes Naeem Khan, Jason Wu, Jenny Packham, Giambattista Valli, Georges Hobeika and Zuhair Murad.

It is rare in today’s retail environment to see not only the survival but also the prospering of a family-owned business, in particular one specializing in high-end fashion. Credit Robert’s business acumen, her dedication to the business (she is in the store every day) and her focus on personal service.

“I wouldn’t say it’s 24/7,” she says when asked about her work commitment. “I’m an early bird. I start my day about 5 am every day. I have my whole life, in my entire career. And so I spend a solid hour and a half to two hours every morning just thinking about the business, thinking about ways to grow the business, thinking about my customers.

“What could I do to provide a better service to them.”

Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Roberts celebrates 37 years in the luxury fashion business.
Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Roberts celebrates 37 years in the luxury fashion business.

For this interview, we are seated in a private nook off of the main floor of the two-story Elizabeth Anthony emporium, which on this day is hosting a Jenny Packham trunk show, the second floor buzzing with a to-die-for collection of dazzling gowns. Designer formal wear is in the DNA of Elizabeth Anthony, which  has dressed a host of gala chairs.

Among the many notable community leaders who have found their special gowns here are Bobbie Nau, Frances Moody Buzbee, Jordan Seff, Kristina Somerville, Kelley Lubanko, Leigh Smith and the late First Lady Barbara Bush.

But there is more to Elizabeth Anthony than the posh salon for designer frocks.

“I appreciate the trust that my clients have in me,” Roberts tells PaperCity. “They come here when it counts. When they’re chairing the ballet ball or other events, they think of us, and they come here, and that’s wonderful. But I want them to come here when they’re ready for new jeans when they’re ready for casual fun, pieces to run around in and vacation type clothes. We have that too.”

Roberts attributes her ongoing success to a loyal following, a committed team and the thoughtful selecting of merchandise that includes the needs of special customers. She has been so successful in serving the ladies over the past 37 years that clients who began shopping with her in their forties and fifties continue today and bring along their daughters and even granddaughters. It’s a testament to the quality of the merchandise at Elizabeth Anthony.

Julie Roberts and Kristina Somerville at the Elizabeth Anthony store in Uptown Park.
Julie Roberts and Kristina Somerville at the Elizabeth Anthony store in Uptown Park.

“I don’t lean into fast fashion,” Roberts says. “That’s never been a priority for me. We really try to capitalize on finding collections that are very polished. We have well curated merchandise. And the level of service that we’re providing and what we’re willing to do to make the client experience amazing is just not found out there.”

Fine jewelry is another aspect of the Elizabeth Anthony purview, an addition to the store that came about with the encouragement of one client. But rather than just stock up on pricey gems, Roberts and some staff have taken accredited professional jewelry certification and her team now includes a full-time fine jewelry specialist.

“I’ve got some amazing jewelry brands,” Roberts says. “We try to focus on brands that are not all over the department stores and not in traditional fine jewelry stores. We don’t really do well with those. We just do better with something that has more of a fashion edge to it.

“That can parlay back beautifully to our apparel and can give a style a total look . . . It’s become a significant part of the business.

Nicole Dillon Blaylock, Alice Temperley, Julie Roberts, Charlotte Lepre-Slater, Jennifer Mohler_Photo by Priscilla Dickson
At Elizabeth Anthony, Nicole Dillon Blaylock, Alice Temperley, Julie Roberts, Charlotte Lepre-Slater, Jennifer Mohler all wearing Alice Temperley. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Elizabeth Anthony’s Commitment to Giving Back

Throughout the Elizabeth Anthony history, Julie Roberts has lived by her motto: “Giving back, one dress at a time.” Her philanthropy extends across a field of Houston nonprofits, none more than the American Heart Association. She supports the AHA Go Red for Women campaign, annually hosting an elegant designer-centric cocktail reception and al fresco fashion presentation. It’s so popular that it is regularly a standing room only event.

Roberts also has supported through her time and resources Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle and Breast Cancer Research, Children’s Assessment Center, Dress for Success, Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Houston Junior Women’s Club, Houston Museum of Natural Science, the Houston Symphony, the KnowAutism Foundation, Salvation Army Reflections on Style and the national organization No Kid Hungry.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
read full series
Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
9630 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9630 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9630 Inwood Road
13220 Dodds Landing
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

13220 Dodds Landing
Malakoff, TX

$5,990,005 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
13220 Dodds Landing
4020 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4020 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4020 Colgate Avenue
4140 Prescott Avenue
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

4140 Prescott Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4140 Prescott Avenue
4625 N Versailles Avenue
West Highland Park
FOR SALE

4625 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4625 N Versailles Avenue
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
10540 Lennox Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10540 Lennox Lane
Dallas, TX

$27,000,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10540 Lennox Lane
5112 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5112 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,300,000 Learn More about this property
Brandi Bragg
This property is listed by: Brandi Bragg (214) 763-6755 Email Realtor
5112 Palomar Lane
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
3435 Wendover Road
East Dallas
FOR SALE

3435 Wendover Road
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
3435 Wendover Road
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Uptown
FOR SALE

2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,199,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X