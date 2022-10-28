Must-Have Fall Fashion Picks From Elizabeth W This Partners Card Season

Elizabeth Ward Creel's dress is perfect with heels or boots, regardless of occassion.

Partners Card isn’t just an event in Dallas — it’s a season. And a highly anticipated one, at that. With the purchase of just one Partners Card at $75, you provide one night of safety for a victim of family violence at The Family Place, the largest family violence agency in Texas. You can then save 20 percent at participating retailers and 10 percent at participating restaurants during the event.

With more than 700 locations participating across the Metroplex this year, it can be hard to decipher where to spend your time and dollars.

Luckily for us, Elizabeth Ward Creel (owner of local luxury boutique Elizabeth W) and Family Place Board Members Lindsay Jacaman, Samantha Wortley, and Holly Krug have shared their top picks for fall fashion this year from Elizabeth W. The boutique, located in The Shops of Highland Park, features more than 50 women’s fashion and accessories designers

It’s time to load up our closets, all in the name of a good cause. Partners Card is running from October 28 through November 6, so start your engines and get shopping with these must-have fall picks from Elizabeth W.

Elizabeth Ward Creel’s Top Partners Card Picks

“We have so many great wardrobe staples for fall and now is the best time to shop!” says Ward Creel. “We are so excited to support the Family Place and we can’t wait to help you pick out some amazing pieces and shop for a great cause!”

This Celia B Mont Blanc Sweater (Blue) is anything but a boring old sweater. The rich blue is accented with bright pinks, oranges, turquoise, and creams featuring a bright sun in the center. Pair with these RAILS Topanga Faded Blue Destroy jeans for a girls night or a skirt for the office.

I also love this Celia B Koussi Dress in white. It features the sweetest stand-up collar and ruffle sleeves. Not to mention, the bodice is extremely flattering.

If you’re looking for a dress to hit the town, consider this Alexis Leina Dress in Lilac. The high neck will have you fielding compliments all night long.

Everyone loves a lady in red. This Rebecca Valliance Midnight Kiss Mini Wine dress is a showstopper between the deep burgundy, fitted sheath sleeves and removable belt.

Lindsay Jacaman’s Top Partners Card Picks

“Elizabeth W is my go-to for both dressy and casual styles,” says Jacaman. “Fall and winter are jam-packed with events and not only do I always find the best pieces there, I always enjoy my time in the store!”

When it comes to events this season, you absolutely cannot go wrong with this Acler Geneva Dress in Gold. The gold shimmers in every light and the deep neckline is the perfect cut. Plus, puff sleeves are very en vogue this season.

Skinny jeans are out, boot cuts are in. These DL1961 Bridget Boot High-Rise Instasculpt pants in chestnut are not only flattering but extremely comfortable. The bootcut lengthens the leg and is very flattering, plus who doesn’t like faux leather in the fall?

I love this Angelia Mauve Rose Iron blouse from RAILS for a casual day on the town or lunch with girlfriends. Tuck it in, layer it — the options are endless!

This Ramona Double Layered Cardigan in Ivory is anything but your grandma’s cardigan. The double layers and mock neckline with exaggerated roll neck collar is very unique and puts a trendy twist on sweater weather.

Lastly, this Baum Und Pferdgarten Arissa Sphagnum dress in olive is the perfect little number for fall. Between the rich color, the puff sleeves, and the texture, this dress deserves a place in your closet this season.

Samantha Wortley’s Top Partners Card Picks

“I loved picking the perfect, new looks from Elizabeth’s altruist, greatly curated selection!” says Wortley.

Two-piece sets are extremely trendy right now, and this Alexis Cherry Blossom set featuring the Ezza Top and Lesslie Skirt is stunning. The cropped fit and metallic accents create just the right mix of cool with classy.

Speaking of cool meets classy, this Alexis Franze Dress in magenta is a must-have for your next event this season. It’s an effortless wear with a gorgeous v-neckline, flutter sleeves, and keyhole detailing.

If less is more in your wardrobe, then skip the oversized Franze and pick up this Alexis Nixie Dress in Orchid. The color and cut are equally stunning, and the vegan leather is the perfect touch of chic. If you like the Nixie Dress but are more of a shorts gal, check out the Alexis Fabian shorts in orchid. They’re just a shorter version of the dress!

Holly Krug’s Top Partners Card Picks

“Shopping is always fun but when 20 percent of your purchase amount goes back to the Family Place, it makes it even better,” says Krug. “Grab your Partner’s Card and hit the stores, especially Elizabeth W, for some fantastic fall goodies!”

I love this Derek Lam 10 Crosby Marnie Twist Front Top in Ivory. The sweater has the perfect subtle knit and you can pair it with jeans or this absolutely stunning, sequin Baum Und Pferdgarten Jily Salmon skirt depending on Dallas’ crazy temperatures.

I can’t get enough of this Celia B Karisismi Dress in blue. From the heart-shaped buttons to the tiered skirt, this dress is one-of-a-kind. Pair it with knee-high boots and you’re all set for date night or a night out with the girls.

This Love The Label Remy Dress in the Marrakech print combines the perfect fall hues and color palettes with an eye-catching print. In line with fall trends, we again see puff sleeves and a flattering a-line silhouette.

Lastly, this RAILS Mulholland Tarmac jacket is the perfect layering piece for any of these dresses or tops. A classic black wash denim jacket never goes out of style!

Shop these edited looks and more with your Partners Card at Elizabeth W from October 28 through November 6 and look for stylish items at Elizabeth W all year long.