A First Look at TWO x TWO — Christmas Came Early This Year

Christmas in October? Sure, sounds like a decent re-scheduling to me given that our worlds and calendars seem to have been completely out of whack the past few years. For the eagerly anticipated TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art’s First Look party the theme was winter wonderland. The event which normally occurs the Thursday just prior to the glittering Saturday night affair was actually a few weeks ahead of its normal schedule. Co-hosted by Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, all knew to immediately respond with a resounding “yes’ to their invite.

The famed and iconic Rachofsky House (which is part of PaperCity‘s Design Icon list), designed by architect Richard Meier, hardly needs adornment given its sleek and chic facade and interiors. But on this evening, presented by Neiman Marcus, it was complemented with festively-lit trees, animatronic polar bears, and candy cane striped accents. As guests approached the Rachofsky House – wrapped in a dramatic, red bow – they were greeted by ice skaters in a mini rink while artificial snow wafted about. The decor, once again, had been designed by the brilliant Todd Fiscus and his ToddEvents team. Note to the organizers: consider making a snow globe of this scene for a future swag bag item since I’d be sure to put it on my mantle for every holiday season.

A little primer for the uninitiated (wink wink all you recent coastal transplants) TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art is an annual black-tie gala and contemporary art auction held at Rachofsky House. Over its 22-year history in support of amfAR’s AIDS research initiatives and the Dallas Museum of Art’s contemporary art acquisitions and exhibitions it has raised over $100 million. The glittering affair is the largest fundraiser in the United States for amFAR and has enabled the DMA to add over 300 major works of art to its permanent collection. And, I’m a huge fan and always make sure my schedule is clear to attend.

I’ve been yearning to see some edgier attire. Don’t get me wrong, I’m fortunate enough to attend many events where guests are impeccably dressed. But often, it’s very conservative. Then I found myself walking down the long dramatic driveway of Rachofsky House and voila, what I had been searching for was all around me. The close to 450 guests brought their A-game.

Too many fabulous outfits to mention, but if you want a few — Leigh Anne Clark (in case you missed the news — she is co-chairing the DMA’s 2023 Art Ball alongside Bela Cooley) gave me drama and drool-worthy with a short Herrera dress with a long sash in a rainbow of colors. And she finished off the look with stop traffic purple Valentino platform heels. My date for the evening, Dana Garner, in from Oklahoma City for what we affectionately refer to as Dana and Billy’s New Years Eve (we’ve been attending First Look together for close to a decade) wearing a backless black jumpsuit she had bought at Forty Five Ten on a previous shopping trip in Dallas. Two girls who decided to sparkle in metallics that evening were Annika Cail looking disco ready in One33 Social (which she shared with me she had recently scored at Neimans) and Marjon Zabihi Henderson in a silver ALC top and gold ALC skirt. And winner of best-in-show, Leonard Wennmohs in head-to-toe Thom Browne. I almost bowed when I saw him walk up.

As I perused the selection of 131 works of art and various luxury items that were soon to be up for auction, I bumped into Jessica Nowitzki, Gonzalo Bueno and Michael McCray, Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum, Christen and Derek Wilson, and a few from the Neiman leadership team — Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Ryan Ross, Stefanie Tsen Ward, and Mary McGreevy. Some of the featured artists this year hanging from the walls included Rashid Johnson, Sheree Hovsepian, Rafael Delacruz, Alex Israel, Nir Hod, Rafa Macarron, and Tunji Adeniyi-Jones.

Also spotted that evening were friends Brooke Hortenstine, DJ RomiQ (spinning tunes for cocktail sipping guests), Ceron, Lucy Wrubel, Zoe Bonnette, Doniphan Moore, Alvise Orsini, Tanner Moussa, Deborah Scott, Karla McKinley, Cindy and Armond Schwartz, Jacquelin Sewell and William Atkinson, Missy Peck, and two of my very favorite IT-girls, arm-in-arm — Jennifer Karol and Kara Goss.

And BTW, I just heard the exciting news — the big Saturday evening gala brought in a whopping $9.4 million.