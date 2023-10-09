EnlightenMD is a luxury, one-stop shop for all things beauty in North Dallas.

To help them in all stages of their lives, EnlightenMD simplifies and prioritizes solutions, while identifying the most cost effective ways to achieve success.

More than a Medspa, EnlightenMD is a destination for all things beauty.

In 2003 Kari Ceitlin and her father, the renowned endocrinologist Dr. David Feinstein, envisioned launching a med spa that could meet the increasing demand for aesthetic services sought after by Dr. Feinstein’s patients.

What began in one room in her father’s practice is now an entire building on Forest Lane in Preston Hollow.

Kari’s concern for the needs of her busy clients resulted in an expansive service offering. Initially, she provided laser hair removal and sun damage treatment, which quickly grew to include a wide array of skin treatments and body sculpting techniques using state of the art equipment.

Enlighten Living, a high-end boutique offering upscale yet completely practical, carefully curated essentials was added, as well as a hair salon, and beauty suites offering massage, acupuncture, chiropractic treatment and eyelash extensions.

Kari understands the complexity of aging and the plethora of choices her clients are now facing. To help them in all stages of their lives, she simplifies and prioritizes solutions, while identifying the most cost effective ways to achieve success. That commitment continues to define Enlighten.

“We have created a model that enables EnlightenMD to service our clients wherever they are in their lives. My job is to listen, to set goals and make a game plan. Then I orchestrate the best-in-class team of professionals to provide the right treatments at the right time, in the most cost-effective way. This is an ongoing process and I take it very personally.”

“My clients want a luxury experience that also offers efficiency, and value,” says Ceitlin. “They don’t want to go across town for different treatments. I am a working mom with three boys so I too appreciate that EnlightenMD will be the only place they need to go.”

